पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूपेश हत्याकांड:जांच में एसआईटी, एसटीएफ से लेकर सीआईडी तक, भारी भरकम टीम...मगर गिरफ्तारी एक की भी नहीं

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रूपेश सिंह, इंडिगाे के मैनेजर - Dainik Bhaskar
रूपेश सिंह, इंडिगाे के मैनेजर
  • दिल्ली, झारखंड व यूपी समेत कई राज्यों में छापा, पर अबतक हत्या के मकसद का भी पता नहीं

इंडिगाे के मैनेजर रूपेश सिंह की हत्या के 13 दिन गुजर गए। श्राद्धकर्म भी हाे गया। लेकिन अबतक एसआईटी और एसटीएफ किसी भी शूटर काे गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी। इस मामले की जांच में भारी भरकम पुलिस टीम बनी हुई है।

यहां तक कि सीआईडी काे भी लगा दिया गया, पर हत्या के कारण का भी पता नहीं लगा। गाेवा से लेकर दिल्ली, झारखंड व यूपी समेत कई राज्याें में छापेमारी हाे चुकी और अब भी जारी है, पर नतीजा सिफर है। रूपेश की हत्या शास्त्रीगनर इलाके के पुनाईचक स्थित उनके अपार्टमेंट कुसुम विलास के गेट पर 12 जनवरी की शाम उस वक्त कर दी गई थी जब वे कार से अकेले एयरपाेर्ट से लाैट रहे थे।

सबसे बड़ा सवाल- क्या शूटराें काे गिरफ्तार कर पाएगी एसआईटी
13 दिन गुजर जाने के बाद पुलिस की कार्रवाई से लेकर जांच पर सवालिया निशान लग गया है। यह सही कि इस हाईप्राेफाइल मर्डर में एसआईटी अपनी ओर से हर संभव काेशिश कर रही है। एसआईटी से जुड़े आला अधिकारी से लेकर छाेटे अधिकारी भी शूटराें काे गिफ्तार करने में जुटे हैं। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही है कि क्या पुलिस शूटराें काे गिरफ्तार कर पाएगी? उनकी हत्या का सही कारण का पता लग पाएगा?

इस मामले में काेई भी पुलिस अधिकारी कुछ भी बाेलने से मना कर रहे हैं। पुलिस ने उनकी हत्या से जुड़े कई एंगल काे खंगाल डाला। यहां तक कि उनके खाते की इसलिए जांच की कि शायद किसी से पैसे के लेन-देन काे लेकर विवाद हुआ हाे। सूत्राें के अनुसार रूपेश के एकाउंट में 20 हजार से भी कम पैसा है। पिछले साल नवंबर में धनतेरस के माैके पर उन्हाेंने 25 लाख की जाे एमजी हेक्टर कार खरीदी थी, वह भी लाेन पर है। उनके खाते से किसी से काेई माेटी रकम का ट्रांजक्शन भी नहीं हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंथोड़ी देर में शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली के ओर बढ़ेंगे किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी - अलवर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser