शॉर्ट-सर्किट से छह घर जले:पातेपुर में बिजली की शॉर्ट-सर्किट से छह घर जले

पातेपुर5 घंटे पहले
पातेपुर प्रखंड के महथि पंचायत के मतैया गांव में हुई अगलगी की घटना ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। बिजली के शार्ट-सर्किट से हुई अगलगी की इस घटना में आधा दर्जन से अधिक घर पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गया। वहीं एक किराने की दुकान का सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार की दोपहर बाद पातेपुर के तिसिऔता थाना क्षेत्र के मतैया गांव में नल जल योजना के लिए लगाए गए समरसेबुल चलाने के लिए बिजली के पोल से लाए गए बिजली के तार में शार्ट सर्किट के कारण निकले चिंगारी से पास के त्रिभुवन सहनी के किराने के दुकान में आग लग गई। जब तक लोग मौके पर जुटते तब तक देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण करते हुए दुकान समेत 8 अन्य लोगों के घरों को भी अपनी आगोश में ले लिया।

आग की लपटें इतनी भयानक थी कि लगभग चार घंटे के कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ग्रामीणों ने आग पर काबू पाया। अगलगी की इस भीषण घटना में त्रिभुवन सहनी के दुकान में रखा लाखों का सामान पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गया। वहीं गांव के धनंजय सहनी, प्रह्लाद सहनी, दीपक सहनी, दीपिन्दू सहनी, फुदेनी महतो, सीता देवी, सुनीला देवी एवं अनिल सहनी का घर एवं घर का सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। अगलगी की घटना के बाद पूरे गांव में चीत्कार मच गई। मौके पर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आसपास के बोरिंग एवं चापाकल चलाकर आग पर काबू पाया। पीड़ित परिवार एवं स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार अगलगी की इस घटना में लाखों का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। लोगों के घरों में रखे अनाज, कपड़ा, रुपए समेत सभी सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा घटना की जानकारी पातेपुर सीओ को दिया गया है। इस संबंध में सीओ मुन्ना प्रसाद ने बताया कि अगलगी की सूचना मिलने पर कर्मचारी को मौके पर भेज दिया गया है। कर्मचारी के रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सुविधा मुहैया कराया जाएगा।

