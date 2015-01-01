पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कस्टम विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई:पटना एयरपाेर्ट पर साेना के साथ तस्कर गिरफ्तार, अहमदाबाद से फर्जी आधार कार्ड व नाम पर आया था

पटना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी मोहम्मद रिजवान।

कस्टम विभाग ने पटना एयरपाेर्ट पर साेना तस्कर माे. रिजवान काे पकड़ लिया। तलाशी में उसके पास से 300 ग्राम साेना बरामद किया गया जिसकी कीमत अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में करीब 15 लाख है। रिजवान मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के रामपुर जिला स्थित टांडा तहसील के अब्बलपुरी गांव का रहने वाला है।

दरअसल रिजवान अहमदाबाद से स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट से पटना एयरपाेर्ट आया था। उसे गाे एयर से दिल्ली जाना था। कस्टम विभाग काे उसके बारे में पहले से सूचना थी। जैसे ही वह एयरपाेर्ट पहुंचा, उसे पकड़ा गया और उसके लगेज की तलाशी ली गई ताे उसके पास से 300 ग्राम साेना मिला।

उससे पूछताछ की गई पर उसने कस्टम के अधिकारी काे सही जानकारी नहीं दी। बाद में उसे एयरपाेर्ट थाना के हवाले कर दिया गया। कस्टम के अधिकारी ने रिजवान के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। एयरपाेर्ट थानेदार अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस रिजवान के नेटवर्क का पता लगाने में जुटी है। उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।
दाे आधार कार्ड मिले
रिजवान के पास से दाे आधार कार्ड मिले। एक उसके नाम से था जबकि दूसरा फर्जी कार्ड माे. फैजान का मिला। फैजान के आधार कार्ड पर पिता का नाम शकील अहमद लिखा था। फैजान का पता दिल्ली के कासिम जग बल्ली लिखा था। अहमदाबाद से जाे उसने टिकट कटाया था, वह फैजान के नाम पर ही था। सवाल यह है कि उसके पास से दाे आधार कार्ड कैसे आया। पुलिस इसकी भी जांच करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें