पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शराब की तस्करी:चुनाव में खूब मालामाल हुए तस्कर, आचार संहिता में पकड़ी गई 1.39 करोड़ की शराब

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 73 की गिरफ्तारी, विदेशी शराब में फतुहा, देसी में पटना साहिब विधानसभा अव्वल

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान शराब बेचने वाले और पीने वालों की चांदी रही। हालांकि, शराब के धंधेबाजों और नशेड़ियों के खिलाफ पटना पुलिस और उत्पाद विभाग की टीम ने जमकर कार्रवाई भी की। आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद पटना जिले के 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 25 सितंबर से 2 नवंबर के बीच उत्पाद विभाग की टीम ने एक करोड़ 38 लाख 90 हजार 639 रुपए (1,38,90,639) की विदेशी और देसी शराब जब्त किया। इस दौरान टीम ने 314 मामले दर्ज किए, जिसमें 63 शराब तस्करों और 10 पीने वालों को गिरफ्तार किया।
दानापुर से 12080 किलो जावा महुआ बरामद : विधानसभा वार हुई कार्रवाई को देखें तो फतुहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से सबसे अधिक 871 लीटर विदेशी शराब बरामद हुआ। फतुहा विधानसभा इलाके से छापेमारी दस्ते ने 1955 लीटर देसी शराब और 3600 किलो जावा महुआ भी बरामद किया। वहीं सबसे अधिक देसी शराब पटना साहिब से 2246 लीटर बरामद हुआ।

पटना साहिब से इस दौरान उत्पाद की टीम ने 413 लीटर विदेशी शराब बरामद किया। दूसरे नंबर पर फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा रहा, जहां से 830 लीटर विदेशी शराब बरामद हुआ। वहीं फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा से 820 लीटर देसी शराब और 7833 किलो जावा महुआ यहां से बरामद हुआ। सबसे अधिक जावा महुआ दानापुर विधानसभा से 12080 किलो बरामद हुआ। दानापुर से विदेशी शराब 75 लीटर और देसी शराब 696 लीटर बरामद हुआ।
आचार संहिता के दौरान 13 वाहन हुए जब्त, 10 आरोपी चल रहे फरार
आचार संहित के दौरान शराब पीने और बेचने के मामले में सबसे अधिक 16 लोगों को दीघा विधानसभा इलाके से गिरफ्तार किया। वहीं 14 आरोपियों को पटना साहिब विधानसभा से गिरफ्तार किया गया। इस दौरान पुलिस ने कुल 73 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। 10 आरोपी फरार चल रहे हैं वहीं 237 अज्ञात पर भी मामला दर्ज किया गया है। अचार संहिता के दौरान शराब तस्करी के खिलाफ 1136 छापेमारी हुई, जिसमें 314 एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें