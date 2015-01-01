पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  So Far 259 Samples Have Been Investigated In PMCH, 84 Positive Among Them; Peerabahar Police Station Dengue, Kaiser Police Station

डेंगू के दो और मरीज मिले:पीएमसीएच में अबतक 259 सैंपल की हुई जांच, इनमें 84 पॉजिटिव; पीरबहाेर थानेदार काे डेंगू, कैसर काे थानेदारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पीएमसीएच में गुरुवार को डेंगू के छह सैंपल की जांच में दो की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। यहां अबतक 259 सैंपल की जांच में 84 मरीज मिले हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीणा कुमारी सिंह ने बताया कि पटना में अबतक डेंगू के 228 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरुवार को सभी अस्पतालों से डेंगू मरीजों की रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली है।

वहीं चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि जबतक ठीक से ठंड की शुरुआत नहीं होती तब तक डेंगू का प्रकोप रहेगा। हालांकि इसबार प्रकोप बीते वर्ष से कम है। इसलिए अभी दिन में भी मच्छरों से बचाव करने की जरूरत है। तेज बुखार, सिर और शरीर में दर्द हो तो जांच करा लेनी चाहिए। पीएमसीएच के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी में जांच की निःशुल्क सुविधा है। पीएमसीएच में इलाज के लिए 30 बेड का डेंगू वार्ड भी बनाया गया है।

पीरबहाेर थानेदार काे डेंगू, कैसर काे थानेदारी

पटना|पीरबहाेर थानेदार रिजवान अहमद खान काे डेंगू हाे गया है। उनका प्लेटलेट्स गिर गया था। इस वजह से वे छुट्टी पर चले गए। घर पर रहकर ही इलाज करा रहे हैं। गुरुवार काे उनका प्लेटलेट्स 60 हजार था। छठ की वजह से रिजवान की जगह पर एसएसपी ने स्पेशल सेल के निरीक्षक कैसर आलम काे पीरबहाेर थाने की कमान साैंपी है। कैसर पहले भी इस थाना के थानेदार रह चुके हैं।

