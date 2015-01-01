पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:जिंदा जलाने के आरोपियों काे सजा दिलाएगी सोसाइटी

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • संस्था के अध्यक्ष शिया बाेर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष टीम के साथ पीड़ित परिजनाें से मिले

वैशाली के देसरी थाना के रसूलपुर हबीब की रहने वाली गुलनाज के साथ छेड़खानी करने और विराेध करने पर उन्हें जिंदा जलाने वाले आराेपियाें काे सजा दिलाने के लिए कानूनी मदद दी जाएगी। लाइफकेयर सोसाइटी के अध्यक्ष शिया वक्फ बाेर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन इरशाद अली आजाद पूरी टीम के साथ रविवार काे गुलनाज के घर पहुंचे जहां उनकी मां व अन्य परिजनाें से भेंट की।

इरशाद ने कहा कि जाे भी आराेपी गिरफ्तार हुए हैं, उसे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने के लिए कानूनी मदद दी जाएगी। जाे लाेग भी कानूनी मदद करना चाहते हैं, वे आगे आएं। गुलनाज की की मां ने इरशाद से कहा कि आराेपिताें को बरी कर दिया जाता है। हम लाेग गरीब हैं। उसपर इरशाद ने उन्हें भराेसा दिलाया कि लाइफ केयर अपने खर्चे पर केस लड़ेगी और जाे भी इस घिनाैनी हरकत में शामिल रहे हैं उन्हें सजा दिलाएगी।

टीम में कमर आलम, मो. आदिल, बिलाल आलम, शकील अहमद हाशमी, नदीम अख्तर, अरशद जमील हाशमी, नंद सागर, नदीम अकरम, माे. राजू, जीशान महबूब, आफताब आलम, मो. अरमान, मो. रहबर आदि थे।

