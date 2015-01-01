पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साउंड बैरियर:शिवपुरी-राजीवनगर और नेहरू पार्क फ्लाईओवर पर पहली बार लगेगा साउंड बैरियर

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राजीव नगर से शिवपुरी के बीच कई जगह फिर से नापी करने तथा फुटपाथ के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने तथा इसका अतिक्रमण करनेवालों पर जुर्माना भी लगाने का निर्देश दिया।

आर ब्लॉक-दीघा पथ में शिवपुरी राजीव नगर फ्लाईओवर तथा नेहरू पार्क फ्लाईओवर पर पहली बार साउंड बैरियर लगेगा। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त सह प्रबंध निदेशक, बिहार स्टेट रोड डेवलपमेंट काॅरपोरेशन लिमिटेड संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने बुधवार को आर ब्लाॅक-दीघा पथ परियोजना का स्थल निरीक्षण किया।

नेहरू पथ से लेकर राजीव नगर तक पैदल भ्रमण करते हुए परियोजना के सर्विस पथ को अन्य पथों से संपर्क करने, फुटपाथ निर्माण, ट्रैफिक साइनेज, एफओबी आदि कार्यों को पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके अलावा वाहनों के सुगम परिचालन के लिए सीसीटीवी, वैरिएबल मैसेजेज साइनेज आदि को जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष से इंटीग्रेट करने का निर्देश दिया।

प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने नेहरू पथ फ्लाईओवर के बचे हुए काम को दिसंबर के अंत तक पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने सर्विस पथ में अतिक्रमण को हटाने के लिए अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, पटना सदर को निर्देश दिया।

साउंड बैरियर: ट्रैफिक की आवाज को कम कर आसपास के मोहल्लों तक नहीं पहुंचने देगा

राजीव नगर से शिवपुरी के बीच कई जगह फिर से नापी करने तथा फुटपाथ के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने तथा इसका अतिक्रमण करनेवालों पर जुर्माना भी लगाने का निर्देश दिया। पटना सदर के अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि रोड के किनारे बालू और गिट्टी की बिक्री की जांच व शिवपुरी फ्लाईओवर तथा राजीव नगर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे लगने वाले सब्जी बाजार को अन्य जगह पर शिफ्ट करने के लिए जगह चिन्हित करने को कहा गया।

सड़क पर अनाधिकृत रूप से वाहनों के पार्किंग पर भी कार्रवाई को भी कहा गया। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि नगर निगम को अंडरग्राउंड नालों का नक्शा उपलब्ध कराए परियोजना के पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया कि पटना नगर निगम से समन्वय से संपूर्ण परियोजना में नव निर्मित ड्रेन की साफ-सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाय। प्रमंडलीय वन पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया कि परियोजना में किये जा रहे वृक्षारोपण कार्य में तेजी लायी जाए।

