हरकत में पुलिस:रवि गाेप काे फिर से गिरफ्तार करने के लिए लगाई गई विशेष टीम, चल रही छापेमारी

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • तीसरे दिन भी एसपी की जांच रिपाेर्ट नहीं आई, कई अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई तय

पटना50 हजार के ईनामी रवि गाेप के जमानत पर जेल से छूटने के बाद एक बार फिर उसे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस हरकत में आ गई है। उसपर दीघा में तीन और दानापुर में एक केस दर्ज है। दानापुर में दर्ज हत्या के लिए अपहरण मामले में वह फरार चल रहा है बाकी दीघा के तीनाें केस में वह बेल पर है। दीघा के रामजीचक के रहने वाला रवि काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उसके घर से लेकर कई अड्डाें पर छापेमारी हुई पर वह फरार पाया गया।

सूत्राें के अनुसार, जमानत मिलने के बाद वह अकेले भागा है। खास बात यह है कि एएन काॅलज से प्रथम श्रेणी से आईएससी पास रवि माेबाइल का इस्तेमाल नहीं करता है। इस वजह से पुलिस उसका लाेकेशन नहीं ले पा रही है। पुलिस की नजर उसकी प्रेमिका पर है जिससे वह अथमलगाेला में 6 दिसंबर की रात काे शादी कर रहा था।

दीघा थाना में दर्ज रंगदारी व धमकी मामले में वह फरार चल चल रहा था, पुलिस ने इसी केस में उसे 7 दिसंबर काे जेल भेज दिया। 8 काे उसके वकील ने जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की। उसे 8 काे बेल हाे गया। काेर्ट से रिलिजिंग ऑर्डर फुलवारी जेल पहुंचा और उसे 9 की सुबह करीब 8 बजे छाेड़ दिया गया।

सिटी एसपी वेस्ट की रिपाेर्ट गृह विभाग जाएगी, कार्रवाई तय
इस मामले में जांच कर रहे सिटी एसपी वेस्ट की रिपाेर्ट तीसरे दिन भी नहीं आई। रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद पटना पुलिस इसे गृह विभाग काे भेजेगी। पुलिस रिपाेर्ट के साथ यह भी लिखेगी कि पुलिस ने जेल प्रशासन से कहा था कि रवि काे बेल हाे गया है पर दानापुर के हत्या के लिए अपहरण के एक केस में वह फरार चल रहा है।

उसके खिलाफ पुलिस प्राेडक्शन वारंट 9 दिसंबर काे 11 बजे तक लेे लेगी पर जेल प्रशासन ने इसे अनसुना कर दिया। 9 की सुबह काे आठ बजे ही उसे छाेड़ दिया। यानी अब इस मामले में पुलिस व जेल प्रशासन आमने-सामने हाेने जा रही है। वैसे इस कुख्यात के जमानत मिल जाने पर कई अधिकारियाें पर कार्रवाई हाेनी तय मानी जा रही है।

दानापुर के मामले में हुई पूछताछ, फिर इसमें जेल क्याें नहीं
दानापुर थाना में उसपर जाे हत्या के लिए अपहरण का केस दर्ज था, उसे केस के आईओ छुट्टी पर थे। 6 दिसंबर काे जब पुलिस रवि काे दीघा थाना लेकर आई ताे उससे पूछताछ करने के लिए दानापुर थानेदार भी दीघा थाना आए। सूत्राें के अनुसार, दानापुर थानेदार ने आईओ काे फाेन किया कि जल्द से पटना लाैटें पर वे नहीं लाैटे।

उसके बाद उसे दीघा केस में जेल भेजा गया। सवाल यह है कि जब दानापुर थानेदार ने रवि से पूछताछ की ताे वे फाैरन हकरत में क्याें नहीं आए। 7 और 8 दिसंबर दाे दिन समय था बावजूद उन्हाेंने दानापुर केस में प्राेडक्शन के लिए काेर्ट में आवेदन क्याें नहीं दिया।

काेर्ट से प्राेडक्शन वारंट नहीं आया था, इसलिए छाेड़ दिया

एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि सिटी एसपी वेस्ट की रिपाेर्ट नहीं आई है। उनकी जांच रिपाेर्ट काे गृह विभाग भेजा जाएगा। जेल प्रशासन ने पुलिस की बाताें काे अनसुना कर दिया। जेल प्रशासन काे 9 दिसंबर काे 11 बजे तक नहीं छाेड़ने काे कहा गया था पर 8 बजे ही छाेड़ दिया। हालांकि जेल प्रशासन रवि काे छाेड़ने पर कह चुकी है कि जब तक जेल में था, काेर्ट से प्राेडक्शन वारंट नहीं आया था। इसलिए उसे छाेड़ दिया गया।

