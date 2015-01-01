पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चल रही पूछताछ:कार और पिकअप से घूम-घूमकर शातिर कर रहे चोरी, ऊनी कपड़े तक ले जा रहे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजीवनगर पुलिस ने तीन संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया

छठ के बाद लोग जैसे-जैसे पटना लौट रहे हैं, चोरी की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। अबतक 12 घरों में चोरी की घटनाएं सामने आ चुकी हैं। कई जगह की घटनाओं में पुलिस को सीसीटीवी फुटेज हाथ लगा है।

कुछ सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिख रहा है कि शातिर कार और पिकअप से घूम-घूमकर चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। चोर सिर्फ ज्वेलरी और कैश ही नहीं रजाई, कंबल और ठंड के अन्य कपड़ों के साथ-साथ टीवी और अन्य महंगे सामान भी चुरा ले रहे हैं।

रविवार को अभियंता नगर में रहने वाले पत्रकार मोहन के अपार्टमेंट में चोरी की घटना सामने आई। शातिरों ने उनके घर से नकद, ज्वेलरी के साथ कंबल और ऊनी कपड़ों की भी चोरी कर ली। शातिरों ने अपार्टमेंट से दो टीवी भी चुरा लिए। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में शातिर पिकअप से आते और चोरी का सामान लेकर जाते हुए दिखे।

वहीं सेल टैक्स के रिटायर्ड कमिश्नर हरिद्वार प्रसाद सिंह के यहां शातिर कार से चोरी करने पहुंचे थे। पुलिस फुटेज के आधार पर देर रात तक इलाके में छापेमारी करती रही। इस आधार पर पुलिस ने तीन संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया है।

पत्रकार के घर से कैश और ज्वेलरी की चोरी

कंकड़बाग के शिवाजी लेन में किराए के घर में रहने वाले एक न्यूज एजेंसी के पत्रकार राजेश कुमार के घर से शातिरों ने चोरी कर ली। घटना की जानकारी तब हुई, जब घर के अन्य सदस्य सोकर उठे। वह बृजकिशोर के मकान में किराए पर रहते हैं। राजेश के घर से शातिरों ने 12050 नकद, एक मोबाइल और सोने का झुमका चुरा लिया।

इस संबंध में राजेश के लिखित बयान पर कंकड़बाग थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। थानेदार अजय कुमार ने कहा कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। घटना के समय राजेश और उनकी पत्नी घर में ही थे। सुबह जब उनकी पत्नी तन्नु जगीं तो देखा घर का दूसरा कमरा तितर-बितर है। उन्होंने राजेश को जगाया।

दुकानदार के घर से 7 लाख के गहने व नकद चोरी

पत्रकार नगर थाना इलाके के विजय नगर में किराना दुकान चलाने वाले धर्मदेव विद्यार्थी उर्फ नन्हकू के घर शातिरों ने चोरी कर ली। धर्मदेव मूलरूप से सीतामढ़ी के बेलसंड के रहने वाले हैं और पटना में विजय नगर रोड नंबर एक में मदन गोपाल सिंह के मकान में किराए पर रहते हैं। छठ पूजा को लेकर धर्मदेव 19 नवंबर को अपने घर चले गए। 22 नवंबर को उनके मकान मालिक ने फोन कर बताया कि उनके घर का ताला टूटा हुआ है।

धर्मदेव ने बताया कि उनके घर से दो लाख कैश, लगभग सात लाख के गहने और एक लाख के अन्य महंगे सामान की चोरी हो गई। इस संबंध में धर्मदेव ने पत्रकार नगर थाने में लिखित शिकायत की है। थानेदार प्रमोद कुमार ने कहा कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। छानबीन की जा रही है। धर्मदेव ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनके घर में दो लाख रुपया कैश था। ये पैसे किराना दुकान के पैसे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी पैसे से बेटे की बाइक खरीदी जाती। इसके अलावा घर के अन्य महंगे सामान और कपड़े भी चोरी हुए हैं जिसकी कीमत एक लाख रुपए के आसपास होगी।

घर की हालत देख बेहोश हो गईं पत्नी : माकन मलिक की सूचना के बाद धर्मदेव परिवार के साथ पटना पहुंचे। यहां उनकी पत्नी ने घर का हाल देखा और आलमीरा टूटा हुआ देखा वे बेहोश हो गईं।

बच्चे के गले से चेन छीनने वाले को पीटा

पुरानी बाइपास के पास सोमवार काे शातिर ने एक बच्चे के गले से सोने की चेन छीन ली। चेन छीनकर शातिर भाग रहा था, तभी बच्चे ने हल्ला मचाना शुरू किया और लोगों ने उसे खदेड़ कर पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। स्नेचर की पहचान आतिश कुंज के रूप में हुई है। वह पोस्टल पार्क का रहने वाला है। हालांकि, पकड़े गए शातिर के पास से बच्चे का चेन बरामद नहीं हुआ। कंकड़बाग थानेदार अजय कुमार ने कहा कि लोगों ने जब पकड़ा तो आरोपित ने चेन कहीं फेंक दिया।

गश्त के लिए 5 सेक्टर में बांटा गया हर थाना

चाेरी की बढ़ती वारदाताें के बाद पुलिस की नींद टूटी है। चोरी की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए पुलिस अब गली-मोहल्लों में पैदल गश्त करेगी। इसके लिए पाटलिपुत्र, कंकड़बाग,कोतवाली, गांधी मैदान, पीरबहोर, दीघा, राजीवनगर, शास्त्रीनगर, जक्कनपुर, कदमकुआं, बुद्धा कालोनी, पत्रकारनगर, रामकृष्णानगर, एयरपोर्ट, फुलवारीशरीफ, बेऊर, एसकेपुरी, थाने में पांच-पांच सेक्टर बनाए गए हैं। इन सेक्टरों में अलग-अलग गश्ती दल की ड्यूटी होगी। जो गली-मोहल्लों में गश्त कर बंद मकानों की निगरानी करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें