  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • Sushil Modi Asked Tejashwi Yadav Where Did 750 Crore Come From To Build Bihar's Largest Mall, Tell Tejashwi

उपमुख्यमंत्री का सवाल:सुशील मोदी ने तेजस्वी यादव से पूछा- बिहार का सबसे बड़ा मॉल बनवाने को 750 करोड़ कहां से आए, तेजस्वी बताएं

पटना37 मिनट पहले
मोदी बोले- राजद की राजनीति पूरी तरह कालेधन की फंडिंग से चलती है।

उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव से पांच सवाल पूछे हैं। कहा कि जंगलराज के युवराज आज न यह बता रहे हैं कि 10 लाख लोगों को नौकरी देने के लिए 58 हजार करोड़ रुपए कहां से लाएंगे, न वे यह बता पाए कि पटना में 7.66 लाख वर्गफीट कीमती भूमि पर ‘बिहार का सबसे बड़ा मॉल’ बनवाने के लिए 750 करोड़ कहां से लाए?

दरअसल, राजद की राजनीति पूरी तरह कालेधन की फंडिंग से चलती है। तेजस्वी ने न मैट्रिक पास किया, न कोई व्यापार और न लाखों रुपए के पैकेज वाली कोई नौकरी ही की। फिर गरीबों के युवा मसीहा के पास इतना धन कहां से आया?
चार्टर प्लेन में बर्थडे केक काट कर गरीबों की राजनीति कर रहे
मोदी ने कहा कि क्या बिहार की जनता से वोट मांगने से पहले यह बताया नहीं जाना चाहिए कि केंद्र की यूपीए सरकार के रेल मंत्री लालू प्रसाद ने रेलवे के रांची और पुरी के दो होटलों को हर्ष कोचर की कंपनी को 15 साल के लिए लीज पर देने के एवज में राजद के सांसद प्रेमचंद गुप्ता की पत्नी सरला गुप्ता की कंपनी डिलाइट मार्केटिंग के जरिए हथिया ली थी। युवराज आज अगर चार्टर प्लेन में बर्थडे केक काट कर गरीबों की राजनीति कर रहे हैं, तो जनता को क्यों नहीं बताते कि उन्होंने करोड़ों की जमीन कैसे हथिया ली?

