  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • Sushil Modi Did Not Stay In Home Isolation For 10 Days, Road Show Done On Second Day After Getting Leave From AIIMS

प्रचार जरूरी है:10 दिन होम आइसोलेशन में नहीं रहे सुशील मोदी एम्स से छुट्‌टी मिलने के दूसरे दिन किया रोड शो

पटना2 घंटे पहले
29 अक्टूबर को सीतामढ़ी में सुशील मोदी।
  • इधर, विशेषज्ञ बाेले- कोरोना पॉजिटिव को 10 दिन आइसोलेशन में रहना होता है जरूरी

10 दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहने की बजाय एम्स से छुट्‌टी मिलने के बाद दूसरे दिन ही उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने रोड शो किया। वे गुरुवार को सीतामढ़ी में रोड शो में शामिल हुए। विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज में लक्षण रहें या नहीं, उसे 10 दिन होम आइसोलेशन में रहना जरूरी होता है। यदि मरीज में लक्षण नहीं रहें तो वह 10 दिन के बाद घर से बाहर निकल सकता है।

क्योंकि नौ दिन के बाद ही वायरस इनफेक्टिव नहीं रहता है। वह कम्युनिटी के लिए खतरनाक नहीं होता है। दसवें दिन से वायरस का रिप्लीकेशन बंद हो जाता है। मरीज को टेस्ट कराने की भी जरूरत नहीं होती है। विशेषज्ञों का यह भी कहना है कि इसमें मरीज को तीन दिन तक लगातार बुखार नहीं आया हो और उसे चार दिनों तक ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी हो, तभी उसे रिकवर मानते हैं।

22 को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने का किया था ट्विट, 27 को मिली थी एम्स से छुट्‌टी

सुशील मोदी ने खुद 22 अक्टूबर को टि्वट करके कहा था कि वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं, एम्स में भर्ती हो रहे हैं। एसिम्टोमेटिक होने पर 27 अक्टूबर को उन्हें एम्स ने उन्हें छुट्टी देकर घर में आराम करने की सलाह दी थी। एम्स के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि आईसीएमआर की गाइडलाइन के तहत उन्हें छुट्टी दी गई थी। भर्ती होने के पहले ही वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए थे।

