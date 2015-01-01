पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयानबाजी:सुशील मोदी बोले-फिर सेवा का मौका मिला, नीतीश के नेतृत्व में बनेगी सरकार; भूपेंद्र यादव ने कहा-राजद को हार पच नहीं रहा

पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने कहा कि एनडीए ने चुनाव में अपनी एकजुटता दिखलायी।

उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा है कि नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में नई सरकार का गठन होगा। बिहार की जनता ने एनडीए को स्पष्ट जनादेश दिया है और हमें फिर से सेवा का मौका दिया है। अब राजद की स्थिति खिसियानी बिल्ली खंभा नोचे वाली हो गई है। चुनाव आयोग के समक्ष उन्होंने जिस तरीके से अपना विरोध प्रदर्शित किया है, वह उसकी हताशा को ही दिखाता है।

राजद तो शुरु से ही चुनाव का विरोध करता रहा है। कोरोना संकट की बात कहकर वह चुनाव को टालने की कोशिश में लगी रहा। उसे पता था कि बिहार की जनता उन्हें करारी हार देने वाली है। जनता ने एनडीए को पूर्ण बहुमत देकर सरकार बनाने का आदेश दिया है। मोदी ने कहा कि हार के बाद राहुल गांधी का ईवीएम प्रलाप फिर चालू हो गया है।

ईवीएम को एमवीएम- मोदी वोटिंग मशीन बताना उनकी हताशा का प्रतीक है। हार के बाद इस तरह का दोष मढ़ना जनादेश का अपमान है। बिहार की जनता ने स्पष्ट बहुमत दिया है और विपक्ष को इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। पार्टी के बिहार प्रभारी भूपेन्द्र यादव ने कहा कि राजद का व्यवहार लोकतंत्र की गरिमा के अनुरुप नहीं है। उसे हार पच नहीं रहा है। ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए। राजद का हाल उस बच्चे की तरह है जो जीतने के बाद तो खुश होता है लेकिन हारने के बाद बैट-बल्ला, विकेट लेकर भागने लगता है। महिलाओं का पूरा समर्थन एनडीए को मिला।
एनडीए ने चुनाव में अपनी एकजुटता दिखलाई

पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने कहा कि एनडीए ने चुनाव में अपनी एकजुटता दिखलायी। सबने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा और सफलता प्राप्त की। हर वर्ग ने भाजपा को समर्थन दिया। केन्द्रीय मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता कभी उपद्रव वाली सरकार नहीं चाहती थी। उसने शुरु से ही एनडीए को अपना समर्थन दिया और स्पष्ट जनादेश दिया।

यह पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी के साथ-साथ नीतीश कुमार के सुशासन की जीत है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने फिर से सेवा का अवसर दिया है। हम जनता के विश्वास पर खड़ा उतरेंगे। विधानपार्षद सम्राट चौधरी ने कहा कि एकजुटता ने एनडीए की सफलता का रास्ता प्रशस्त किया। जनता ने हमारे काम पर भरोसा किया है।

