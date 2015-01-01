पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अलर्ट:झपट्टामार सक्रिय, खरीदारी करने जाएं तो सतर्क रहें

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस और दिवाली को लेकर शहर में शाम के समय भीड़ भाड़ काफी रहती है। ऐसे में राजधानी के शहरी इलाके में झपट्टामार, स्नेचर और बाइक चोर भी सक्रिय हो गए हैं। स्नेचर आए दिन घटनाओं को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। पिछले दो दिनों में गांधी मैदान, कंकड़बाग, कोतवाली इलाके में स्नेचिंग की घटना हो चुकी है।

बुधवार की शाम गांधी मैदान गेट नंबर पांच के पास भी बाइक सवार शातिरों ने एक व्यक्ति से मोबाइल झपटने की कोशिश की। इधर एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि सभी थानों को सघन गश्ती का निर्देश दिया गया है। लोग भी सतर्क रहें और किसी की गतिविधि संदिग्ध लगे तो उसकी सूचना डायल 100 या फिर संबंधित थाने का अवश्य दें।

बुधवार की देर शाम गेट नंबर पांच के पास बेली रोड के रहने वाले महेश चौधरी मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए जा रहे थे। तभी पीछे से बाइक सवार तीन शातिर आए और उनका मोबाइल छीनकर भागने लगे। हालांकि हड़बड़ाहट में स्नेचर के हाथ से मोबाइल छूटकर गिर गया। तीनों शातिर वहां से फरार हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें