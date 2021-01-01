पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:बिलट चौक पर गोली मारकर टेलर मास्टर की हत्या

सहदेई बुजुर्गएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना उस वक्त घटी जब चौक पर सुहैल अपने टेलरिंग के दुकान पर था, तभी पड़ोसी ने की फायरिंग

चांदपुरा ओपी क्षेत्र के बिलट चौक पर सोमवार के दोपहर टेलर मास्टर को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक भिखनपुरा गांव वार्ड संख्या 4 निवासी बिलट चौक निवासी हदीस मियां के 26 वर्षीय पुत्र सुहैल था। घटना उस वक्त घटी जब बिलट चौक पर सुहैल अपने टेलरिंग के दुकान पर कार्य कर रहा था। इसी दौरान पड़ोसी मिथलेश महतो आया और उसके ऊपर गोली चला दी। गोली उसके सीने में जा लगी। आवाज सुनते ही आसपास के लोग दौड़े तब तक आरोपी फरार हो चुका था।

लोगों ने आनन-फानन में सीएचसी महनार में भर्ती कराया जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर रेफर कर दिया। हाजीपुर ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। जैसे ही उसकी मौत की खबर उसके परिजनों को हुई की चारों ओर चीख-पुकार मच गया। मृतक के पिता हबीस मियां कई महीनों से बीमार चल रहे हैं। वहीं वह दिव्यांग भी हैं। सुहैल तीन भाई में सबसे बड़े थे। वहीं, दो बहनों की शादी भी अभी नहीं हुई है। मृतक की मां रुखसाना खातून, पत्नी नगमा, बहन नाशरी, शाहिन, पत्नी, पुत्री जोया खातून, आशमा, पुत्र तौफीक आलम का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। उधर, घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने हाजीपुर महनार पथ जाम कर दिया।
शराब के कारोबार में विवाद को लेकर हत्या की आशंका: बिलट चौक पर टेलर मास्टर सुहैल की गोली मारकर हुई हत्या मामले में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ ने बताया कि मिथिलेश महतो और सुहैल के बीच गहरा संबंध था। वह उसके दुकान पर आते जाते रहता था उसके घर भी आता था दोनों मिलकर कई बर्षों से शराब का अवैध कारोबार करता था। शराब कारोबार में हुए विवाद को लेकर मिथिलेश महतो ने सुहैल को गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। उधर घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों के द्वारा पुलिस को शराब के संबंध में बताने पर पुलिस ने मिथलेश महतो के घर के समीप जब छापामारी की तो चार कार्टन शराब बरामद किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser