टीचर ट्रेनिंग:31 मार्च, 2019 तक प्रशिक्षित नहीं होने वाले शिक्षक होंगे सेवामुक्त

पटना2 घंटे पहले
31 मार्च, 2019 तक प्रशिक्षण पूरा नहीं करने वाले शिक्षकों की सेवा समाप्त होगी। इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी जिलों को ऐसे अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को हटाने के लिए कहा था। नियोजन इकाई के माध्यम से यह कार्रवाई होनी है।

विभिन्न जिलों से कोर्ट में अपील करने वाले अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों के मामले में कोर्ट में कार्रवाई पर रोक लगाई है। इस संबंध में प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ रंजीत कुमार सिंह ने सभी डीईओ और डीपीओ स्थापना को पत्र भेजा है।

कहा गया कि अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को 31 मार्च 2019 तक प्रशिक्षण हासिल करना था। इसके लिए भारत सरकार की ओर से 18 महीने का डीएलएड पाठ्यक्रम का संचालन किया गया था। निर्धारित अवधि तक प्रशिक्षण पूरा कर डीएलएड की मुख्य या पूरक परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण शिक्षकों को रिजल्ट प्रकाशन के तिथि से वेतन का भुगतान करने और अप्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों को सामान्य या पूरक परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण नहीं होने पर यानी प्रशिक्षण की योग्यता हासिल नहीं करने पर सेवामुक्त करने की कार्रवाई नियोजन इकाई के स्तर से किया जाना है।

