विधानसभा चुनाव:तेजस्वी ने कहा- राेजगार के नाम पर नीतीश ने ठगा, प्याज ने लगाई सेंचुरी, तो आलू ने मारी हाफ सेंचुरी

पटना19 मिनट पहले
दरभंगा में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते तेजस्वी।
  • बोले- अब भाजपा वालों को महंगाई डायन नहीं भौजाई नजर आ रही

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा की लोगों में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति काफी नाराजगी है। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश बाबू अब थक चुके हैं और उन्हें आराम की जरूरत है। प्रदेश में पढ़ाई, कमाई, दवाई और सिंचाई पूरी तरह से चौपट है। रोजगार देने के नाम पर नीतीश कुमार ने लोगों को ठगने का काम किया है। किसान और रोजगार पूरी तरह से बदहाली की स्थिति में है।

कानून व्यवस्था चौपट हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार के 15 वर्षों के शासनकाल में खुलेआम भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा है। उन्होंने लाेगाें से अपील करते हुए कहा कि मुझे एक बार मौका दें। बिहार में महागठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो सबसे पहले दस लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देकर बेरोजगारी दूर करने का काम करूंगा। मंगलवार को तेजस्वी ने मधुबनी, मधेपुरा, दरभांगा में चुनावी सभाएं कीं। और मतदाताओं को एकजुट रहने की अपील की। तेजस्वी ने महंगाई पर चुटकी लेते कहा कि प्याज के दाम ने सेंचुरी तथा आलू के दाम ने हाफ सेंचुरी मार दी है। महंगा होने पर भाजपा वाले पहले प्याज की माला पहन कर घूमते थे। गाना गाते थे कि महंगाई डायन खाए जात है। लेकिन, अब भाजपा वालों को महंगाई डायन नहीं भौजाई नजर आ रही है।

तेजस्वी ने कहा कि डबल इंजन की सरकार बिहार में एक कारखाना तक नहीं खोल पाई। सरकार के नकारात्मक सोच के कारण सीतामढ़ी का एकमात्र उद्योग धंधा रीगा चीनी मिल बंद होने के कगार पर है।
पीएम से पूछा- क्या कोरोना का टीका मुफ्त तभी मिलेगा जब लोग एनडीए को वोट देंगे

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि बिहार में परिवर्तन की लहर बह रही है और लोग पढ़ाई, दवाई, कमाई, सिंचाई, महंगाई, सुनवाई और कार्रवाई वाली सरकार को चुनना चाहते हैं। हमने पीएम को चिट्ठी लिखी है और सवाल पूछे हैं। पूछा है कि बिहार को कोरोना वायरस टीका मुफ्त तभी मिलेगा जब लोग एनडीए को वोट करेंगे। आखिर हम ऐसे स्तर पर पहुँच गए जहां इंसान का जीवन इस बात पर निर्भर करने लगा है कि वह किस पार्टी को वोट करता है।

बिहार बुरे दौर से गुजरा है, बाढ़-कोरोना और मजदूरों की स्थिति सभी को पता है। मौजूदा सरकार से लोग काफी खफा हैं। मां राबड़ी देवी के साथ पटना में वोट डालने पहुंचे तेजस्वी ने ये बात कही। उन्होंने पत्र लिखकर पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा। बिहारियों से किये गये वादों को याद दिलाते हुए कहा कि बिहारवासी लगातार इस इंतज़ार में हैं कब बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा मिले। परन्तु विशेष राज्य तो दूर विशेष पैकेज तक का अता पता नहीं।

