पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:12 तक बढ़ेगा तापमान, उत्तर-पश्चिम से पूर्व की तरफ हुआ हवा का रुख

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर से बहने वाली ठंडी और तेज हवा की वजह से पटना सहित बिहार के विभिन्न हिस्सों में तापमान में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही थी। लेकिन, रविवार की देर रात हवा का रुख उत्तर-पश्चिम की जगह पूर्व दिशा में हो गया।

इसके साथ ही हवा की रफ्तार भी दिन में 5 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा तो रात में 7 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा हो गई। इसकी वजह से 12 नवंबर तक तापमान में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जाएगी। उसके बाद हवा के रुख में बदलाव के साथ ही तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। इससे मौसम सर्द होगा। हालांकि, दीपावली में दिन में गर्म और शाम होते ही मौसम सर्द हो जाएगा।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पूर्व दिशा से आने वाली हवाओं की वजह से सोमवार को मौसम गर्म रहा। सुपौल सबसे अधिक गर्म रहा। यहां अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं गया में सबसे अधिक ठंड रही। वहां न्यूनतम तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया।

इस दौरान रविवार को देर शाम तक 11 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा से हवाएं चल रही थीं।

मौसम शुष्क होने से धुंध के साथ सुबह हुई। इस दौरान सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 31.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का अनुमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें