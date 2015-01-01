पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:राजापाकर में एनएच-322 पर पिकअप वैन के धक्के से टेंपो सवार किशोर की मौत, 3 जख्मी

राजापाकरएक घंटा पहले
राजापाकर के एनएच 322 पर हुए दुर्घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन।
  • हाजीपुर जंदाहा मार्ग के बभनी मठ के पास खड़ी टेंपो में तेज रफ्तार पिकअप वैन ने मारी टक्कर

राजापाकर थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच 322 हाजीपुर जंदाहा मार्ग के बभनी मठ के पास खड़ी टेंपो में पिकअप भान के जोरदार धक्का मारने से एक ही परिवार के 3 लोग घायल हो गए तथा एक 16 वर्ष के किशोर की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई।

घटना गुरुवार की सुबह 4:30 बजे की बताई गई है। घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए थानाध्यक्ष राजापाकर मोहम्मद नौशाद आलम ने बताया कि जंदाहा थाना के डीह बुचौली ग्राम निवासी स्वर्गीय शिव बालक महतो के पुत्र सुरेश महतो जो पटना के राजेंद्र नगर में रहकर मजदूरी करते हैं।

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ एक टेंपो से छठ के मौके पर अपने घर आ रहे थे। इसी बीच राजापाकर थाना के एनएच 322 बभनी मठ के पास टेंपो रोककर चाय पीने गए उस पर 2 महिला एवं उनका 16 वर्ष का पुत्र सुजीत कुमार सवार था।

इसी बीच पूर्व की ओर से एक मैजिक वैन लापरवाह व तेज रफ्तार से आकर खड़ी टैंपू में जोरदार धक्का मार दिया जिससे टेंपो में सवार सुजीत कुमार 16 वर्ष बुरी तरह जख्मी होकर घटनास्थल पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं टेंपो में सवार दो महिला एवं एक पुरुष विष्णु महतो मीना देवी एवं अनिता देवी जख्मी होकर घायल हो गई जिसे इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच पटना भेजा गया ।

मैजिक गाड़ी का नंबर बीआर 09 जीए 5122 है तथा दुर्घटना ग्रस्त टेंपो का नंबर बीआर 31 पी ए6662 है ।घटना की सूचना पाकर थानाध्यक्ष दल बल के साथ पहुंचे तथा घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा वही पिकअप भान को जब्त कर थाना लाया तथा मृतक सुजीत कुमार को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेजा ।मृतक के पिता सुरेश महतो के फर्द बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज किया गया है।

