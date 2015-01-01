पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना आज:सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतों की गिनती जिले से 8 प्रत्याशियों के सिर पर सजेगा ताज

हाजीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • वोटिंग के दौरान शहर से लेकर मतगणना हॉल तक सुरक्षा की जिम्मेवारी अर्द्ध-सैनिक बलों की

आखिरकार फैसले की घड़ी आ ही गई। मंगलवार को जिले के आठ विधानसभा सीटों पर एक साथ मतगणना का काम शुरू होगा। जिले के सभी आठ सीटों के लिए 135 प्रत्याशी का भाग्य 3531 ईवीएम में कैद है। इन सभी में आठ प्रत्याशियों में किसके सिर अगले पांच साल तक विधानसभा का ताज सजेगा, इसका निर्धारण भी आज हो जाएगा। एक्जिट पोल के अनुसार मुख्य मुकाबला महागठबंधन व एनडीए के प्रत्याशी के बीच होने की संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है।

जिला प्रशासन ने आरएन कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केन्द्र पर काउंटिंग की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। दिन भर खुद डीएम व एसपी ने अपनी पूरी टीम के साथ काउंटिंग सेंटर पर तैयारियों का जायजा लेते रहे तथा अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को जरूरी निर्देश देते रहे। काउंटिंग परिसर के अंदर व बाहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह चाक चौबंद किया गया है। शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहे सहित कॉलेज के आस पास दो कंपनी अर्द्ध-सैनिक बल एवं सैकड़ों जिला पुलिस बल को लगाया गया है।

परिणाम आने को लेकर थाना अलर्ट, आचार संहिता उल्लंघन पर एफआईआर करने के निर्देश

मीडियाकर्मियों को मेन गेट से प्रवेश की अनुमति रहेगी
मतगणना कार्य कवरेज करने के लिए आरएन कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केन्द्र के अंदर मीडिया सेंटर का निर्माण कराया गया है, जहां सभी मीडियाकर्मी के लिए बैठने की जगह निर्धारित किया गया है। मीडिया सेंटर तक मोबाइल ले जाने की इजाजत रहेगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी डीएम उदिता सिंह ने बताया कि मीडियाकर्मियों को छोटी-छोटी टोली में विधानसभा वार नियुक्त अधिकारियों के द्वारा सारी सूचनाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी साथ ही अधिकारी द्वारा उन्हें अपने साथ काउंटिंग हॉल तक ले जाया जाएगा, जहां वे काउंटिंग की प्रक्रिया को देख सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सीपीयू की गिनती का फोटो मीडियाकर्मी नहीं ले सकेंगे। मीडिया सेंटर में कंप्यूटर, नेट, प्रिटर, टीवी, सीसीटीवी कैमरा आदि की व्यवस्था की गई है।

जुलूस निकालने और नारेबाजी करने पर रोक
एसपी मनीष ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मतगणना के दौरान परिणाम आने के बाद जुलूस निकालने और नारेबाजी करने पर रोक है। चुनाव आयोग के तरफ से 12 नवंबर तक आदर्श आचार संहिता को लागू किया गया है। मतगणना को लेकर सभी थाना को अलर्ट किया गया है। साथ ही थाना क्षेत्र में लगातार गश्ती करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वही परिणाम आने के बाद जुलूस, नारेबाजी, आतिशबाजी एवं किसी प्रकार के आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का मामला आने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

मतगणना केन्द्र के अंदर प्रवेश के लिए दो गेट बनाए गए
जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा मतगणना केन्द्र के अंदर प्रवेश के लिए दो गेट बनाए गए हैं। अलग-अलग विधानसभा के कर्मियों एवं मतगणना अभिकर्ताओं के प्रवेश के लिए अलग-अलग गेट होंगे। मतगणना को लेकर कई स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। मुख्य द्वार पर से लेकर मतगणना कक्ष के प्रवेश द्वार तक सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था की गई है।

अलग-अलग विधानसभा के लिए अलग-अलग हॉल निर्धारित
सुबह आठ बजे से काउंटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। तैयारियों के मुताबिक परिणामों से जुड़े प्रारंभिक रुझान सुबह नौ बजे से आने शुरू हो जाएंगे। काउंटिंग हॉल में प्रत्येक विधानसभा के लिए चौदह टेबल लगाए गए हैं। अलग-अलग विधानसभा के लिए अलग-अलग हॉल निर्धारित किया गया है। कुल आठ विधानसभा के लिए 112 टेबल पर गिनती का काम होगा। मतगणना कार्य में लगने वाले कर्मियों व अधिकारियों के खान पान की व्यवस्था की जिम्मेवारी कार्मिक कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी को सौंपी गई है। पेयजल की व्यवस्था के लिए प्रत्येक विधान सभा वार दो-दो मजदूरों को लगाया गया है। इसके लिए कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी को डीएम ने उन्हें ससमय सभी को भोजन एवं नाश्ता की उपलब्धता का निर्देश दिया है।

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक एवं सार्जेंट मेजर को भी नाश्ता भोजन का अांकलन करते हुए सुरक्षा मे लगे लोगो को ससमय उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। कर्मियों को विधानसभा वार नियुक्ति पत्र दे दिया गया है। लेकिन टेबलवार नियुक्ति पर मतगणना केन्द्र के भीतर रेंडमाइजेशन तरीके से आवंटित किया जाएगा। मतगणना कर्मियों को केन्द्र के भीतर ही पता चलेगा कि वे किस टेबल पर हैं। बता दें कि मंगलवार को सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना कार्य प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। जबकि वज्रगृह 6: 45 बजे ही खोला जाएगा।

