पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाश को किया गया गायब:महुआ के रसूलपुर मुबारक गांव में विवाहिता की हत्या कर लाश को किया गया गायब

महुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रसूलपुर मुबारक गांव में एक मिलिट्री मैन और उसके परिवार ने एक विवाहिता की हत्या कर लाश को गायब कर दिया है। इस मामले में एक प्राथमिकी महुआ थाने में दर्ज कराई गई है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महुआ थाना क्षेत्र के रसूलपुर मुबारक गांव निवासी उमा राय के पुत्र मिलिट्री मैन रमेश राय और उसके परिवार के लोगों ने अपनी पत्नी पूनम देवी की हत्या कर लाश को गायब कर दिया। शुक्रवार को जब उसके मायके वालों की भी खबर लगी है तो वह गांव पहुंचे। तब तक घर में रमेश राय की मां को छोड़कर सभी फरार हो गए थे।

बाद में उसके मायके वाले ने इसकी सूचना महुआ पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष कृष्ण नंद झा के निर्देश पर अवर निरीक्षक चंद्रगुप्त कुमार पुलिस वालों के साथ गांव पहुंचे लेकिन घर वाले सभी फरार थे। इस संबंध में पूनम देवी के पति रमेश राय समेत सात लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। पुलिस ने रमेश राय की मां को हिरासत में ले कर थाने ले आई है। वहीं आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। तीन दिन पहले मायके से लौटी थी पूनम: बताया जाता है कि रमेश राय मिलिट्री में काम करते हैं और वह अपने ड्यूटी से 8 दिन पहले अपने घर आया था इस बीच पूनम देवी अपने मायके गई हुई थी और 3 दिन पहले ही वह अपने ससुराल रसूलपुर मुबारक लौटी थी। जिसके बाद गुरुवार की रात में पति सास-ससुर एवं अन्य लोगों ने मिलकर उसकी हत्या कर दी तथा लाश को गायब कर दिया है। रमेश राय के घर में दो ब्रीफकेस में मिला शराब: जब लाश खोजने के लिए पुलिस पहुंची अवर निरीक्षक चंद्रगुप्त कुमार ने जब घर की तलाशी लेनी शुरू की तो दो वृत्त केस में लगभग 17 बोतल विदेशी शराब बरामद हुआ। पुलिस शराब को जब्त कर थाने ले आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें