जागरुकता:निश्चय पोषण योजना के तहत इलाजरत रोगियों को प्रति माह पांच सौ देने में जिला दूसरे स्थान पर

हाजीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर अस्पताल में कार्यशाला का आयोजन कर एसटीएस व एसटीएलएस को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

सदर अस्पताल के जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के मीटिंग हॉल में जिला यक्ष्मा केंद्र द्वारा निश्चय परामर्श प्रशिक्षण पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जिला संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. एसके रावत ने किया। इस मौके पर जिले के सभी एसटीएस एवं एसटीएलएस उपस्थित थे। इस कार्यशाला में निश्चय इंट्री, निश्चय पोषण योजना एवं अन्य योजनाओं के बारे में अद्यतन जानकारी दी गई। इस मौके पर उपस्थित राज्य अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रशिक्षण का मुख्य उद्देश्य निश्चय से संबंधित अपडेट को समय-समय पर अवलोकन करना एवं उसका क्रियान्वयन करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि निश्चय पोषण योजना के तहत इलाजरत रोगियों को प्रति माह पांच सौ रुपए उनके खाते में देने के मामले में वैशाली राज्य में दूसरा स्थान पर है। इस कार्यशाला में सीनियर डीपीएस राजीव कुमार, श्वेता कुमारी, जीत प्रोजेक्ट के चंदन कुमार, डीएफवाई के मुकेश कुमार सहित कई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी उपस्थित थे।

