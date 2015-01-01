पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किडनी बदलने का मामला:जिस डॉक्टर ने निकाली किडनी उसने फोन उठाना किया बंद, अब आईजीआईएमएस में मरीज भर्ती

पटना41 मिनट पहले
आईजीआईएमएस में एडमिट मरीज से मिलने पहुंचे फुलवारीशरीफ के विधायक।
  • माले विधायक ने डॉक्टर पर लगाया किडनी चोरी का आरोप, कहा- ऐसे चार मरीज

बेगूसराय के लड़ुआड़ा के रहने वाले किडनी मरीज मोहम्मद मुजाहिद का इलाज अब आईजीआईएमएस में चल रहा है। उसे शुक्रवार को आईजीआईएमएस में एडमिट कराया गया था। इससे पहले वह अगमकुआं के भागवत नगर के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती था, जहां से डॉक्टरों ने उसे लखनऊ ले जाने को कहा। परिजनों ने कहा कि मुजाहिद की स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे लखनऊ ले जाना सही नहीं लगा।

मरीज के भाई उमर अंसारी ने कहा कि जब अस्पताल हमें रेफर कर रहा था तब हमने डॉक्टर पीके जैन को फोन किया। लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल बैक करने की बात कही और फिर उन्होंने हमारा फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया। मेरी समझ में कुछ नहीं आया और हम आईजीआईएमएस लेकर आ गए।

अंसारी ने कहा कि मेरे भाई की जान बच जाए। उसे दूसरी किडनी लग जाए और हम क्या चाहेंगे। डॉक्टर जैन ने इसके लिए बोला था लेकिन अब उन्होंने फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया है। इधर डॉक्टर पीके जैन को जब फोन किया गया तो उन्होंने फोन नहीं उठाया।

मरीज से मिलने पहुंचे माले विधायक गोपाल रविदास
शनिवार को आईजीआईएमएस में भर्ती मरीज मुजाहिद से भाकपा माले के नेताओं ने मुलाकात की। भाकपा माले केंद्रीय कमेटी के सदस्य और फुलवारीशरीफ विधायक गोपाल रविदास, रणविजय कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार, नागेश्वर पासवान ने मरीज से मुलाकात की। विधायक गोपाल रविदास ने डॉक्टर जैन पर किडनी चोरी करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमलोगों के संज्ञान में ऐसे चार मामले आए हैं। चारों मरीज बीजीबी अस्पताल पर किडनी चोरी का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। लेकिन कंकड़बाग थाना मामला दर्ज नहीं कर रहा है। हम इसके लिए विधानसभा में सवाल उठाएंगे।

मुजाहिद की बायीं किडनी में है स्टोन
मुजाहिद की बायीं किडनी में दो स्टोन, एक 11 एमएम का और दूसरा 8 एमएम का है। इसी का इलाज कराने मुजाहिद कंकड़बाग की डिफेंस काॅलोनी स्थित बीजीबी हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा था। यह अस्पताल डॉक्टर पीके जैन चलाते हैं जो जनरल सर्जन हैं। उन्होंने बायीं की बजाय दाईं किडनी का ऑपरेशन कर दिया। जब मरीज की जान पर बन आई तब उन्होंने किडनी निकाल दी। मरीज की बायीं किडनी में अब भी स्टोन है और उसकी तकलीफ बढ़ती जा रही है। अब आईजीआईएमएस के डॉक्टर उसका इलाज शुरू कर चुके हैं।

