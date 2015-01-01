पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Former Chief Had Told Himself To The Policeman By Throwing Himself In His Injured State I Have Been Shot.

खुलासा:पूर्व मुखिया ने घायलावस्था में खुद फाेन कर थानेदार को बताया था-मुझे मार दी गई है गोली

पटना/दुल्हिनबाजार12 मिनट पहले
  • मुखिया के मोबाइल से ही खुलेगा हत्या का राज, सीडीआर खंगालने में जुटी पुलिस
  • पुलिस इलाके में कर रही छापेमारी, हत्या के कारणों का नहीं लग सका पता

दुल्हिनबाजार के ऐनखा भिमनीचक पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया संजय वर्मा की हत्या के मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है।

रविवार की सुबह घर से करीब आधा किलाेमीटर दूर माॅर्निंग वाॅक के दाैरान तीन गाेली लगने के बाद घायल संजय ने ही अपने माेबाइल से दुल्हिनबाजार थानेदार काे फाेन किया था कि उन्हें गाेली मारी गई है। बुरी तरह घायल हाे गए हैं।

हालांकि, उन्हाेंने पुलिस काे यह नहीं बताया कि किसने उन्हें गाेली मारी है। उनके सूचना देने के बाद ही पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची पर गंभीर हालत हाेने की वजह से उनका बयान नहीं ले सकी। पुलिस उनके माेबाइल का सीडीआर खंगालने में जुटी है।

पुलिस काे शक है कि किसी ने उन्हें जरूर फाेन किया हाेगा। उनके माेबाइल के सीडीआर से हत्या का राज खुल सकता है। पुलिस यह मानकर चल रही है कि प्राेफेशनल शूटराें वारदात काे पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ अंजाम दिया।

सूत्राें के अनुसार, लाइनर पर भी पुलिस की नजर है। साेमवार की रात एसएसपी मामले की जांच करने के लिए दुल्हिनबाजार पहुंचे। एसएसपी ने बताया कि पालीगंज एसडीपीओ तनवीर अहमद व थानेदार काे आदेश दिया गया कि हर हाल में मामले की जांच कर अपराधियाें काे गिरफ्तार करें। किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

तीन-चार माेबाइल नंबर पर है पुलिस की पैनी नजर

दरअसल पुलिस के लिए परेशानी की बात यह है कि संजय के परिजनाें ने अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कराया है। परिजन हत्या की वजह पंचायत चुनाव की राजनीति काे बता रहे हैं।

सूत्राें के अनुसार, पूर्व मुखिया के माेबाइल में ऐसे तीन-चार लाेगाें का नंबर है, जिनसे उनकी बात हुई है। इन नंबराें के साथ ही इन नंबराें से जिन लाेगाें की बात हुई है, उसपर पुलिस की पैनी नजर है। पुलिस ने इलाके में छापेमारी की और जाे भी उस इलाके में शूटर हैं, वहां दबिश दी गई पर काेई ठाेस सुराग नहीं मिला।

दाे माह पहले भी शूटराें ने युवक की हत्या की पर नतीजा सिफर

दाे माह पहले ऐनखां भिमनीचक पंचायत के काशिमचक गांव निवासी दिलीप कुमार युवक की दुल्हिनबाजार में मोटरसाइकिल बनाने के दौरान शूटराें ने हत्या कर दी थी। इस मामले में भी पुलिस कुछ नहीं कर सकी। शूटराें द्वारा हाे रहे हत्या से स्थानीय लाेग सहमे हुए हैं।

पूर्व मुखिया के घर पर नेता आते-जाते रहे

संजय वर्मा के घर भिमनीचक मे देर रात तक सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। उनके घर पर नेताओं का आना- जाना लगा हुआ था। पूर्व विधायक दीनानाथ सिंह यादव, विधान पार्षद सीपी सिन्हा, जदयू प्रखंड अध्शक्ष प्रशांत कुमार वर्मा, जिला परिषद सदस्य अरविंद कुशवाहा, मुखिया चंदन वर्मा, रजनीश गांधी कुशवाहा, मंजरी कुशवाहा, चन्द्रसेन वर्मा, हेमंत पटेल समेत कई नेता पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिजनाें काे सांत्वना दी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

