पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • The Ghats Are Not Overcrowded, Vehicles Will Not Run At Ashok Rajpath From 2 Pm Today, Saturday Till 9 Am

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ:घाटों पर भीड़ अधिक न हो, अशोक राजपथ पर आज दोपहर 2 बजे से नहीं चलेंगी गाड़ियां, शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे तक व्यवस्था

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ घाटों पर भीड़ अधिक न हो इसके लिए शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। बुधवार की दोपहर 2 बजे से शनिवार की सुबह 9 बजे तक अशोक राजपथ पर वाहनों का परिचालन पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

अशोक राजपथ पर आरा गोलंबर दानापुर से दीदारगंज चेकपोस्ट तक किसी भी प्रकार के वाहन नहीं चलेंगे। बेली रोड, पुराना बाइपास, न्यू बाइपास, बारी पथ, सुदर्शन पथ, शेरशाह रोड, नवाब बहादुर शाह रोड से होकर अशोक राजपथ पर आने वाले लिंक रोड पर भी इस दौरान वाहनों का परिचालन प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

अशोक राजपथ पर कोई वाहन न जाए इसके लिए शहर में 114 ड्रॉपगेट बनाए गए हैं। इन जगहों पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे वाहनों को इस प्रतिबंध से छूट रहेगी।

वैकल्पिक मार्गों का करें इस्तेमाल

तीन दिन तक अशोक राजपथ पर जाने से बचें।

विकल्प के रूप में बेली रोड और उससे सटे ब्रांच रोड का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

अशोक राजपथ की तरफ ही काम है तो पैदल जाना ही एकमात्र विकल्प है। या संबंधित ड्रॉपगेट परवाहन पार्क कर आगे पैदल जा सकते हैं।

इन प्रमुख स्थानों पर ड्रॉपगेट

हाथीखाना मोड़, गोला रोड मोड़, गांधी रोड मोड़, मिथिला कालोनी लिंक रोड मोड़, दीघा हॉल्ट ब्रिज मोड़, पोलसन मोड, आशियाना मोड, घुड़दौड़ मोड, राजीव नगर गुमटी के पास, कुर्जी मोड़, पाटलीपुत्र गोलंबर, बोरिंग रोड चौराहा, राजापुर पुल, हड़ताली मोड़, पुलिस लाइन तिराहा, चिल्ड्रन पार्क, गांधी मैदान उद्योग भवन, करगिल चौक, बीएन कालेज, अदालतगंज, कृष्णा घाट मोड़, खुदाबक्श लाइब्रेरी के पूर्वी मोड़ पर, बारी पथ, मखनियां कुआं, पटना कालेज के पास, एनआईटी मोड़, महेंद्रू पोस्ट ऑफिस, पत्थर की मस्जिद मोड़, बाजार समिति मोड़, बंदरिया गली मोड़, चौक मोड़, थाना मोड़, पूरब दरवाजा, भद्रघाट, महावीर घाट, टमटम पड़ाव, पश्चिम दरवाजा सहित 114 स्थानों पर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें