प्रशिक्षण:मतदानकर्मचारियों का अंतिम चरण का चल रहा प्रशिक्षण हुआ संपन्न

पटना4 घंटे पहले
आसन्न विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 को सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए मतदान कर्मियों का चल रहा अंतिम चरण का प्रशिक्षण आज समाप्त हो गया। आज महुआ और पातेपुर विधान सभाओं के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त मतदान कर्मियों का प्रशिक्षण था।

जिले के वरिष्ठ प्रशिक्षकों क्रमश: कौसर परवेज खान, अनिल कुमार मितभाषी, डॉक्टर सुदर्शन, नवीन कुमार सिंह, काशी दास, रितेश कुमार शिंटू, संजय कुमार, ओम प्रकाश नारायण, दिलीप कुमार भगत, भरत कुमार सहित अन्य ने चुनाव कर्मियों से पहले वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से बचने के एहतियात बरतने की साथ प्रमुख बिन्दुओं पर दृष्टिपात कराया।

जैसे मैटेरियल स्वीकार करते समय चेक स्लिप से उसका मिलान कर लेना, वोटरलिस्ट के पृष्ठ देख लेने, प्रभेदक चिह्न, ऐरो क्रास मार्क, अमिट स्याही से संतुष्ट होने, मतदान केंद्र पर निर्धारित समय से पहुंचने, वहां किसी का आतिथ्य स्वीकार नहीं करने, अल्पाहार लेकर सोने, सुबह में पीसीसीपी से मेटेरियल लेते समय उसका मिलान नियुक्ति पत्र पर अंकित नंबरों से करने, वीवीपैट को तेज रोशनी से हटाकर रखने, मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने सीयू की बैट्री की हालत जानने, हाई और मीडियम रहने पर स्वीकार करने, माॅक पोल के समय इवीएम को जोड़ लेने, पोलिंग एजेन्ट के सामने पचास मतों के साथ मॉक पोल करने, उसके बाद सीआरसी करने, सीयू के स्विच को ऑफ करने के बाद मशीन को सील करने, माॅक पोल प्रमाण पत्र बनाने, प्रोटोकॉल के हिसाब से पोलिंग एजेंट को बैठाने फिर वास्तविक मतदान की घोषणा करने, 17 ए रजिस्टर पर सीआरसी कर लेने की बात संधारित करने और तब वास्तविक मतदान शुरू कराने जैसे कार्यों की जानकारी साझा की गई।

