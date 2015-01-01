पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोबारा अतिक्रमण करने पर डबल जुर्माना:तैयार होगी बड़े व आदतन अतिक्रमणकारियों की सूची, ब्लैक लिस्ट में डाले जाएंगे

पटना29 मिनट पहले
राजधानी में दोबारा अतिक्रमण लगाने वालों पर अब सख्ती होगी। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने सख्त कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अब दोबारा अतिक्रमण करने वालों से डबल जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। ऐसे लोगों को काली सूची में डाला जाए। इससे ये लोग किसी भी स्थान पर अपना दुकान या प्रतिष्ठान नहीं लगा सकेंगे। इधर, मंगलवार को अभियान के तीसरे चरण के तहत पहले दिन नगर निगम के तीन अंचलों में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ बुलडोजर चला। पटना सिटी अंचल में एनएमसीएच से गुलजारबाग तक अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। इसके बाद मीना बाजार तक यातायात में बाधक सरकारी जमीन का अतिक्रमण कर लगे दुकानों व संरचना को हटाया गया। इस दौरान प्रशासन के साथ-साथ नगर निगम के पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। गेट नंबर 93 से दीघा थाना तक सड़क के दोनों तक लगे अतिक्रमण को प्रशासन की टीम की ओर से हटाया गया।

इसी प्रकार नूतन राजधानी अंचल में मीठापुर सब्जी मंडी से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। अवैध तरीके से किए गए निर्माण को खाली कराकर सब्जी मंडी को खाली कराया गया है, ताकि दुकान लगाने वालों और खरीदारों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। इन तमाम इलाकों में प्रशासन की टीम ने अतिक्रमणकारियों को दोबारा संरचना खड़ी करने पर सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहने की चेतावनी दी है।
तीसरा चरण: अतिक्रमणकारियों पर पहले दिन 2.05 लाख का जुर्माना
अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान के पहले दिन प्रशासन ने ताबरतोड़ कार्रवाई की। अतिक्रमणकारियों से दो लाख पांच हजार 100 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। अभियान के तहत 123 होर्डिंग, बैनर, पोल, रैंप व दुकानों को हटाया गया। इसमें सड़क से अतिक्रमित संरचना को हटाया गया और वहां आगे बढ़ाकर बना लिए गए दुकानों के अतिक्रमित भाग को भी तोड़ दिया गया।

बड़ी संख्या में रैंप व बांस-बल्ला को भी हटाया गया। मंगलवार को चले अभियान में पाटलिपुत्र अंचल से 99 हजार 200 रुपए, नूतन राजधानी अंचल से ₹50 हजार रुपए और पटना सिटी अंचल से ₹55 हजार 900 रुपए की जुर्माना राशि वसूली गई।

अतिक्रमणमुक्त जमीन के रखरखाव के लिए बनाई जाएगी विशेष योजना
प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर 28 नवंबर से राजधानी में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान चल रहा है। इस क्रम में दो चरणों का अभियान पूरा हो चुका है। 15 नवंबर तक अभियान के जरिए अतिक्रमणकारियों से नौ लाख 91 हजार 350 रुपए की जुर्माना राशि वसूली गई। इस दौरान 24 स्थाई और 110 अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाए गए।

आयुक्त ने अतिक्रमण से मुक्त जमीन के उपयोग के लिए चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्लान बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके लिए संबंधित अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को कार्य योजना तैयार कर प्रस्तुत करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। तमाम अधिकारियों को इस कार्य में सहयोग का निर्देश दिया गया है।

