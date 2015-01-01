पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रौनक:देर रात तक गुलजार रहे बाजार, मार्केट से लेकर फुटपाथी दुकानाें तक लगी रही भीड़

छठ पूजा पर कदमकुआं में फलाें की खरीदारी करते लाेग।

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर गुरुवार को राजधानी के बाजार गुलजार रहे। बाजार में रात तक रौनक बढ़ने के साथ खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। व्रत करने वालों के साथ उनके परिजनों ने पीतल व बांस के सूप, दउरा, कोशी, साड़ी, ईंख, नारियल, फल सहित पूजा के हर सामान की खरीदारी की।

कपड़ों की दुकानों के साथ ही साज-सज्जा की दुकानों में खरीदारी करने आई महिलाओं की अच्छी खासी संख्या देखी गई। फल की दुकानों में भी खूब भीड़ रही। फल विक्रेता जयप्रकाश वर्मा ने बताया कि केला सहित अन्य फलों की बिक्री शुक्रवार की सुबह में भी होगी। पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में फल कम बिक रहे हैं। मुख्य बाजार के साथ मोहल्ले की दुकानों में भी लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की।
पीतल के सूप भी बिके
छठ पर भी अब आधुनिकता का प्रभाव दिखने लगा है। पहले सबसे ज्यादा कच्चे बांसों से बने सूपों का इस्तेमाल ही छठ पर्व में किया जाता था। पर बदलते समय के साथ लोग अब धातु से बने सूप और दउरा का इस्तेमाल करने लगे हैं। पीतल के बने सूप का प्रचलन बढ़ता जा रहा है।

इससे बाजार भी पीतल से बने सूप और दउरा से सजे रहे। लोगों के मुताबिक, पीतल के सूप को संजोकर रखा जा सकता है। वहीं पूजा में इस्तेमाल होने वाली पीतल की परात, लोटा और अन्य चीजें डेढ़-दो किलो के वजन में उपलब्ध थीं।
कपड़ों व साज-सज्जा के सामान खरीदे

छठ पूजा पर भी नए कपड़े पहनने की परंपरा है। इसको लेकर कपड़ों की दुकान पर रौनक छाई हुई थी। महिलाएं अपने लिए साड़ी के साथ मैचिंग चूड़ियां, कंगन, बिंदी, साज-सज्जा से जुड़ी चीजों की खरीदारी में जुटी रहीं। पुरुषों ने महिलाओं को छठ पूजा का उपहार देने के लिए पायल, अंगूठी आदि की खरीदारी की।

