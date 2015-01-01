पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:यात्री का बैग चुरा चलती ट्रेन से कूदा, पटना में पुलिस ने खदेड़कर पकड़ा

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फतुहा में सवार हुआ था शातिर

महिला यात्री का बैग लेकर भाग रहे शातिर काे आरपीएफ व जीआरपी की टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गुरुवार काे मालदा से दिल्ली जा रही फरक्का एक्सप्रेस पटना जंक्शन पर पहुंची भी नहीं थी कि एक युवक चलती ट्रेन से कूदकर चिरैयाटांड़ की ओर भागने लगा। पुलिस पहले से ही उस तरफ माैजूद थी। उसे भागता देखा पुलिस काे शक हुआ और फिर खदेड़कर दबाेचा।

गिरफ्तार चंदन कुमार काे पटना जंक्शन आरपीएफ पाेस्ट लाया गया। बैग में माेबाइल, 750 नकद, फैंसी गहने आदि थे। यह बैग मालदा से दिल्ली जा रही महिला यात्री डाेलन सरकार का है। चंदन पुनपुन के केवरा गांव का है। चंदन फतुहा स्टेशन से फरक्का एक्सप्रेस पर सवार हुआ था। ट्रेन के पटना पहुंचने से पहले उसने डाेलन का बैग चुरा लिया, उस वक्त वह साे रही थीं।

बैग चाेरी करने के बाद वह गेट पर आ गया और ट्रेन की रफ्तार कम हाेते ही जंक्शन से पहले कूद गया। डाेलन काे पता भी नहीं था। पुलिस ने एस्कार्ट के जरिये डाेलन से बात की तब तक ट्रेन आरा पहुंच चुकी थी। उन्हें तब तक नहीं मालूम था कि उनका बैग चाेरी हाे गई है। आरपीएफ पाेस्ट प्रभारी बिनाेद कुमार सिंह ने बताया उसे जीआरपी के हवाले कर दिया गया।

