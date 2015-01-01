पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार चुनाव परिणाम:रिकॉर्ड तो बनेगा ही- तेजस्वी सबसे युवा सीएम या नीतीश सातवीं बार सीएम बनने वाले इकलौते नेता

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • जीते तो तेजस्वी एक ही परिवार के तीसरे सीएम, ऐसा भी दूसरी बार
  • चुनाव का रुझान दोपहर बाद 3 बजे तक साफ होगा

बिहार का जनादेश मंगलवार को आएगा। महागठबंधन 122 सीटें जीतता है तो 31 साल के तेजस्वी सीएम होंगे। वे किसी बड़े राज्य के सबसे युवा सीएम होंगे। एमओ हसन फारूक 30 साल में पुद्दुचेरी के सीएम बने थे। तेजस्वी आईपीएल की दिल्ली टीम में रहे हैं। पर खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला।

एग्जिट पोल सही हुए तो तेजस्वी उन चुनिंदा नेताओं में शुमार हो जाएंगे, जिन्होंने पिता की तरह सीएम पद संभाला है। इससे पहले जम्मू कश्मीर में शेख अब्दुल्ला, उनके बेटे फारुख अब्दुल्ला और फारुख के बेटे उमर अब्दुल्ला एक परिवार से तीसरे सीएम बन चुके हैं। इधर नीतीश कुमार और भाजपा एग्जिट पोल खारिज कर चुके हैं।

8 बजे काउंटिंग शुरू होगी

आज सुबह 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती, 55 मतगणना केन्द्रों के 414 हाॅल में गिने जाएंगे वोट। 3733 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का होगा फैसला। मतगणना केन्द्रों पर थ्री लेयर सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

मतगणना का फार्मूला

एक राउंड में अधिकतम 14 टेबल होंगे। प्रक्रिया पूरी करने में 15 मिनट लगेंगे। ऐसे में किसी निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में औसत 300 मतदान केन्द्र थे तो वहां 21 राउंड की गिनती होगी। ऐसे में परिणाम देर से आने की संभावना है।

