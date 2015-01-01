पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Testimony Of The Assistant Director In The AK 47 Case Recovered From The House Of Anant Singh Was Raided

बयान दर्ज:बरामद एके 47 के मामले में सहायक निदेशक की गवाही, अनंत सिंह के घर से छापेमारी में मिला था

पटना40 मिनट पहले
सांसदाें और विधायकाें के मामलाें के लिए बनी विशेष अदालत के विशेष न्यायाधीश विपुल सिन्हा के काेर्ट में शुक्रवार को मोकामा के विधायक अनंत सिंह के घर से बरामद हथियार की जांच करने वाले विशेषज्ञ दिलीप कुमार ने बयान दर्ज कराया।

विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला के सहायक निदेशक दिलीप ने अदालत को बताया कि बाढ़ थाना कांड संख्या-389/2019 में जब्त एके 47 राइफल स्वचालित और कारगर थी। उस राइफल से पहले भी फायर किया गया था।

अदालत ने अगली सुनवाई की तिथि 15 दिसंबर तय की है। मामला बाढ़ थाना क्षेत्र का है। प्राथमिकी के अनुसार पुलिस ने विधायत के नदमा स्थित आवास पर छापेमारी कर एके 47 राइफल, हैंड ग्रेनेड और कारतूस बरामद करने का दावा किया था।

मामले की सुनवाई पटना हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश पर प्रतिदिन हो रही है। गवाही के दौरान विधायक अनंत को बेउर जेल से विशेष न्यायालय में पेश किया गया था।

