  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • The Victim Of Khusroopur's Minor Was Brought To Patna, The Victim Had Gone Missing From The Village On 27th

वारदात:खुसरूपुर की नाबालिग को पटना लाकर किया रेप, 27 को गांव से लापता हो गई थी पीड़िता

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बवाल मचने पर आरोपियों ने 28 को पहुंचा दिया घर

थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की एक नाबालिग लड़की को पटना ले जाकर दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में खुसरूपुर थाने में नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है, जिसके बाद खुसरूपुर पुलिस ने दोनों नामजद आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि 27 अक्टूबर को गांव की एक नाबालिग गायब हो गई।

लड़की के गायब होने पर परिजनों से लेकर गांव के लोगों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। इस बीच परिजनों को पता चला कि गांव के ही जीतो यादव का रिश्तेदार बच्ची ले जाता देखा गया है। फिर गांव में बवाल मच गया। स्थिति बिगड़ती देख 28 अक्टूबर को लड़की को घर पहुंचा दिया गया। घर पहुंची लड़की ने बताया कि उसे पटना ले जाया गया था तथा उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया गया है।

लड़की के पिता बच्ची को लेकर थाने पहुंच गए तथा पूरी घटना से पुलिस को अवगत कराया। पिता ने घटना को लेकर थाने में नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर थानाध्यक्ष सरोज कुमार ने गांव के जीतो यादव के रिश्तेदार नालंदा जिले के हरनौत थाना के महमूदपुर बेलवा निवासी बच्चू यादव के पुत्र रौशन कुमार एवं फतुहा थाना के वरुणा निवासी छोटेलाल सिंह के पुत्र नकुल कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बच्ची को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में बयान एवं मेडिकल जांच के लिए गुरुवार को पटना भेजा गया। वहीं गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया गया।

दाे साल से फरार मुंबई गैंगरेप का आराेपी पटना में पकड़ाया

दाे साल पहले मुंबई के सांडे थाना इलाके में 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ गैंगरेप के आराेपी काे मुंबई पुलिस ने एसटीएफ की मदद से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसटीएफ व मुंबई पुलिस ने सीतामढ़ी के पुपरी के रहने वाले मनाेज शाह काे राजीवनगर थाना से गिरफ्तार किया। बाद में मुंबई पुलिस उसे ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर लेकर मुंबई रवाना हाे गई।

सूत्राें के अनुसार मनाेज मुंबई में फैक्ट्री में करता था। इसी दाैरान दाे साल पहले मनाेज समेत 5 लाेगाें ने बच्ची के साथ गैंगरेप किया। इस घटना के बाद मुंबई में भारी बवाल हुआ था। दाे दिन पहले मुंबई पुलिस काे मनाेज का राजीवनगर में लाेकेशन मिला। उसके बाद उन्हाेंने एसटीएफ काे सूचना दी। एसटीएफ ने अपने जवानाें काे मनाेज का फाेटाे देकर राजीवनगर में खाेजने काे कहा। गुरुवार काे मुंबई पुलिस आई और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

