बाढ़ में वारदात:ससुराल से पत्नी को विदा कराकर लाया और गोली मार कर दी हत्या, बच्चे की गलत दवा लाने का लगा रहा था आरोप

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
घटना की जानकारी होने के बाद मौके पर जुटी ग्रामीणों की भीड़।

अग्नि के सात फेरे लेकर साथ जीने-मरने की कसम खाने वाले पति ने ससुराल से विदा करा कर लाने के बाद शनिवार की दोपहर पत्नी की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। घटना अथमलगोला थाना क्षेत्र के चंदा गांव की है। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद घर में ताला लगाकर आरोपी पति फरार हो गया।

इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने महज कुछ घंटे में ही आरोपी पति विजय यादव को टाल क्षेत्र से हत्या में प्रयुक्त देसी पिस्टल, 10 जिंदा कारतूस तथा एक खोखा के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं मृतक के शव को जब्त कर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया है। क्या है मामला : थानाध्यक्ष उत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि मृतका की शादी चार साल पूर्व विजय यादव के साथ हुई थी। शादी के समय वह दिल्ली में मजदूरी करता था। शादी के कुछ साल बाद वह पत्नी के साथ गांव में ही रहने लगा। जीविकोपार्जन के लिए वह पटना के मारूफ गंज में ठेला चलाता था। उसके दो बच्चे हैं। एक बच्चे की बीमारी का उपचार पटना में चल रहा था।

शुक्रवार को मृतका बच्चे को लेकर पटना में चिकित्सक के पास इलाज कराने गई थी। पटना से लौटते समय देर हो जाने के कारण वह बख्तियारपुर थाने के माधोपुर गांव स्थित अपने मायके में ही रह गई थी। शनिवार की सुबह वह अपने पति के साथ मायके से ससुराल लौट गई। जैसे ही वह ससुराल पहुंची वैसे ही बच्चे की दवा को देख भड़क गया और पत्नी पर गलत दवा लाने का आरोप लगाया। इसी बात को लेकर विवाद के बाद गोली मार दी।

मम्मी, मौसी को बचा लो, नहीं तो मौसा मार देंगे
ग्रामीणों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, मृतका के घर के पास ही उसकी एक और बहन की शादी है। मृतका शनिवार को जैसे ही अपनी ससुराल पहुंची वैसे ही उसकी बहन की पुत्री दौड़ते हुए मौसी-मौसी कहते हुए उसके घर चली गई। घर पहुंचते ही मौसी-मौसा के बीच हो रही नोक झोंक और मौसा के हाथों में पिस्तौल देखकर घबरा गई। वह भागकर अपने घर लौट कर मां के पास पहुंची व कहा कि मम्मी- मम्मी, मौसा मौसी को मार देंगे। उधर, पुत्री की बात सुनते ही मृतका की बहन दौड़कर पहुंची, तब तक आरोपी हत्या कर चुका था।

मोबाइल लोकेशन से पकड़ा गया आरोपी
थानाध्यक्ष उत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि हत्या की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी टाल क्षेत्र भाग गया था। उसने मोबाइल फोन से अपने साले को धमकी दी की यदि उसने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई, तब पूरे परिवार को गोली मार देगा। इधर धमकी मिलने के बाद मृतका के भाई ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मृतका के भाई से आरोपी का मोबाइल नंबर लिया और सर्विलांस पर लगा दिया । सर्विलांस से मिले लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस ने टाल क्षेत्र में सिविल ड्रेस में दोनों तरफ से घेर लिया और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

