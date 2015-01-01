पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छिनतई:थाना के सामने युवती से मोबाइल छीनकर फरार

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
सदर थाना क्षेत्र के रामाशीष चौक के पास से एक युवती से मोबाइल छीनकर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित युवती पटना एनएमसीएच में पारामेडिकल की स्टूडेंट अनुष्का राय है। वह दीपावली को लेकर हुए छुट्टी में अपने घर जा रही थी। मोबाइल से बात करते हुए बस से उतरकर सदर थाना के सामने ही पहुंची थी की एक युवक ने मोबाइल छीनकर गली में भाग गया।

