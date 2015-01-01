पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व की तैयारी:मुख्य सड़क से गंगा घाट तक पहुंच पथों की सफाई का काम तेज, समय सीमा में सभी कार्य पूरा करने का लक्ष्य

पटना18 मिनट पहले
पटना सिटी के भद्रघाट पर छठ पर्व को लेकर साफ-सफाई करते कर्मी। अभी युद्धस्तर पर काम चल रहा है।
  • नगर आयुक्त ने बरहरवा घाट से बंसी घाट तक का लिया जायजा, रैंप बनाने और खतरनाक घाटों को चिह्नित करने का निर्देश

छठ घाटों का निर्माण कार्य अब तेजी से चल रहा है। मुख्य सड़क से गंगा घाट तक पहुंचने के लिए पहुंच पथों की सफाई कराई जा रही है। घाटों पर सफाई और जमा मिट्टी की कटाई के लिए सोमवार से जेसीबी लगा दिया गया है।

नगर निगम के नूतन राजधानी, बांकीपुर, पाटलिपुत्र अाैर पटना सिटी अंचल की ओर से गंगा घाटों काे तैयार किया जाता है। इन अंचलों के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी और कार्यपालक अभियंता सफाई के दाैरान खतरनाक घाटों को चिह्नित कर रहे हैं।

साेमवार काे नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने नाव से घाटों की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने बरहरवा घाट से बंसी घाट तक का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने घाटों की सफाई और रैंप बनाने को लेकर निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने दीदारगंज घाट तक की स्थिति का निरीक्षण किया।

बांकीपुर अंचल के मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक कृष्ण नारायण शुक्ला ने बताया कि हमलोग काम को समय सीमा के भीतर पूरा कराने में कामयाब होंगे। घाटों की सफाई के साथ-साथ वाच टावर बनाया जा रहा है। इस पर ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों के जरिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सुरक्षा और भीड़ में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी न होने पर नजर रखी जाएगी।
लाेगाें से घर में ही पर्व मनाने की अपील

हालांकि, इन तमाम तैयारियाें के बीच कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए लोगों से अपनी छतों पर ही छठ पर्व मनाने का अनुरोध निगम प्रशासन की ओर से किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

मेयर ने तेजी लाने का दिया निर्देश

इधर मेयर सीता साहू ने नगर आयुक्त को पत्र लिखकर छठ घाटाें की तैयारी तेजी से कराने का निर्देश दिया है। मेयर ने कहा कि प्रदेश के लोगों के लिए यह पर्व काफी मायने रखता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके आयोजन को त्रुटिरहित संपन्न कराने के लिए सभी संभव व्यवस्था की जाए। श्रद्धालुओं को घाट पर किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं हो, इसकी व्यवस्था की जाए।

