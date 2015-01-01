पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Youth Shot The Father in law On The Second Marriage Of His Wife, The Villagers Caught The Fleeing Accused Son in law

मोकामा में गोलीबारी:पत्नी के दूसरी शादी रचाने पर युवक ने ससुर को मारी गोली, भाग रहे आरोपी दामाद को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ा

पटना38 मिनट पहले
पत्नी के दूसरी शादी रचाने से खफा युवक ने 50 वर्षीय ससुर उपेंद्र साव को गोली मार दी, जिससे वह घायल हो गया। यह वारदात घोसवरी थाने के धनकडोव में शुक्रवार की देर रात में घटी। आरोपित दामाद नवादा का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, उपेंद्र साव अपनी चाय की दुकान पर सो रहा था। अचानक आरोपित वहां आ धमका। गाली गलौज कर गोली चला दी।

गोली उसके ससुर की जांघ में लग गई। वारदात के बाद भाग रहे आरोपित दामाद को गांव के लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। इस बीच आरोपित ने हथियार जंगल में फेंक दिया। घायल चाय विक्रेता को पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया, यहां से उसे पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने घटना के दूसरे दिन आरोपित की निशानदेही पर हथियार की तलाश की।

बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपित छोटू नवादा में राजद नेता की हत्या मामले में जेल में था। इस बीच उसकी पत्नी ने ससुराल से भगाकर दूसरी शादी रचा ली। जबकि उसके पहले से दो बच्चे भी थे। छोटू ने पत्नी के नाम पर नवादा में जमीन और वाहन खरीदा था। पत्नी के दूसरी शादी रचाने को लेकर छोटू आक्रोशित हो गया। जेल से छूटने के बाद वह पत्नी को सबक सिखाने ससुराल आया था।

