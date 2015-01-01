पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांस का खतरा:फिर प्रदूषित हाेने लगी पटना की हवा, एक्यूआई लेवल 288, लगातार दूसरे दिन मुजफ्फरपुर से ज्यादा दूषित रही हवा

पटना14 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पटना का एक्यूआई लेवल 288 रहा, जबकि मुजफ्फरपुर का 256 रहा
  • सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के मुताबिक 201 से अधिक एक्यूआई लेवल खराब गुणवत्ता का प्रतीक

राजधानी में फिर से वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने लगा है। सोमवार की तुलना में मंगलवार को एक्यूआई लेवल अधिक रहा। लगातार दूसरे दिन मुजफ्फरपुर से अधिक पटना के इलाकों में हवा प्रदूषित रही।

मंगलवार काे पटना का एक्यूआई लेवल 288 रहा, जबकि मुजफ्फरपुर का 256। सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड का मानक कहता है कि 201 से अधिक एक्यूआई लेवल है तो वहां की हवा की गुणवत्ता खराब है।

दानापुर और तारामंडल के पास हालात अधिक खराब
शाम 5:05 बजे की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार राजधानी के तारामंडल, दानापुर सहित अन्य इलाकों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स लेवल बहुत खराब है। दानापुर स्थित डीआरएम ऑफिस के पास लगे मॉनिटरिंग मशीन में मंगलवार काे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स लेवल 400 रहा। यह लेवल दिल्ली से अधिक है। 401 से अधिक होने पर उस जगह की हवा खतरनाक स्थिति में आ जाती है।

