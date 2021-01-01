पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  There Are 102 Karenna Patients Admitted In Seven Big Hospitals Of Patna, 28 New Karenna Patients Were Found On Tuesday.

एम्स में शुरू होगी इमरजेंसी:पटना के सात बड़े अस्पतालों में 102 काेराेना मरीज ही हैं भर्ती, मंगलवार को 28 नए काेराेना मरीज मिले

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना में कोरोना संक्रमित और अस्पतालों में भर्ती इसके मरीजों की संख्या लगातार कम हो रही है। कुछ अस्पतालों में एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं है। पटना एम्स में कोविड मरीजों के लिए 150 बेड हैं, जबकि 57 मरीज ही भर्ती हैं। सबसे अधिक काेराेना मरीज यहीं भर्ती हैं। मरीजों की संख्या कम होने के कारण पटना एम्स की ट्रॉमा बिल्डिंग खाली होगी। जल्द ही ट्रॉमा और इमरजेंसी की सुविधा शुरू होगी। इसके अलावा पारस हॉस्पिटल में 14, पीएमसीएच में 4, एनएमसीएच में 1, फोर्ड हॉस्पिटल में 2 मरीज भर्ती हैं। उदयन हॉस्पिटल में ताे एक भी मरीज नहीं है। रूबन में रेफर किए गए 24 कोरोना मरीज भर्ती हैं।

28 नए काेराेना मरीज मिले
पटना जिले में मंगलवार को 28 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 52330 हो गई है। इनमें 51279 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 631 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच के एक डॉक्टर संक्रमित हुए हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में चार मरीज भर्ती हैं। ठीक होने पर तीन मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली। पटना एम्स में चार नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें एक भी पटना का नहीं है। स्वस्थ होने पर तीन मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली। मुजफ्फरपुर के मरीज धनरक्षण चौधरी की मौत हाे गई। एम्स में अभी 57 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

