अमीर उम्मीदवार:इस बार 1231 करोड़पति उम्मीदवार, सबसे अधिक 86 करोड़ की संपत्ति रालोसपा के बिनोद सिंह के पास, अनंत दूसरे सबसे अमीर

पटना23 मिनट पहले
  • अमीर उम्मीदवाराें में गजानंद शाही तीसरे स्थान पर, 2015 में रमेश शर्मा सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी थे

बिहार भले ही पिछड़े और गरीब राज्य की श्रेणी में आता हो लेकिन यहां विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे उम्मीदवारों की बड़ी संख्या करोड़पतियों की है। कुल 3733 उम्मीदवारों में से 1231 उम्मीदवार करोड़पति हैं, इनमें सबसे सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार रालोसपा के वारिसनगर के प्रत्याशी बिनोद कुमार सिंह हैं। उनकी कुल संपत्ति 85.89 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक है।

सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवारों में दूसरे नंबर पर अनंत कुमार सिंह हैं, उनकी कुल संपत्ति 68.56 करोड़ से अधिक है। तीसरे नंबर पर बरबीघा से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार गजानंद शाही हैं, उनकी कुल संपत्ति 61.233 करोड़ से अधिक है।

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशियों की बात करें तो सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी रमेश शर्मा थे, उनकी कुल संपत्ति 928 करोड़ से अधिक थी। वे बिक्रम से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े थे। दूसरे नंबर पर डॉ. कुमार इंद्रदेव थे, उनकी 111 करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति थी। वे बाढ़ से निर्दलीय लड़े थे।

2015 में विधानसभा चुनाव में दूसरे नंबर के अमीर थे निर्दलीय डॉ. कुमार इंद्रदेव

विधायकों में पूनम देवी यादव सबसे अमीर थी। संपत्ति 41.34 करोड़ रुपए थी। दूसरे नंबर पर भागलपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक अजीत शर्मा थे, उनकी कुल संपत्ति 40.57 करोड़ थी। अनंत कुमार सिंह तीसरे नंबर पर थे। संपत्ति 25.14 करोड़ थी।

