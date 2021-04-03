पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑडियो वायरल:दलालों से साठगांठ में कदमकुआं के पूर्व थानेदार समेत तीन पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शराब के धंधेबाज व दलाल के बीच का ऑडियो वायरल होने पर कार्रवाई

कदमकुआं थाने के नाम पर दलाली करने वाले सूरज मिश्रा और शराब के धंधेबाज के बीच बातचीत के वायरल ऑडियो के मामले में गुरुवार को एक इंस्पेक्टर, एक दारोगा और क्विक मोबाइल के एक जवान को निलंबित कर दिया गया। कदमकुआं थाने के तत्कालीन थानेदार निशिकांत निशि को आईजी सेंट्रल रेंज ने सस्पेंड कर दिया।

वहीं दारोगा राकेश और सिपाही अरुण कुमार को एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने सस्पेंड किया। ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद आईजी ने जांच का आदेश दिया था। डीएसपी टाउन सुरेश कुमार की जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई। इस मामले में कदमकुआं थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कर सूरज मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

आईजी ने कहा कि मामले की जांच चल रही है। जांच में महत्वपूर्ण साक्ष्य आने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मियों का नाम संबंधित एफआईआर में जोड़ दिया जाएगा। साथ ही तीनों पर विभागीय कार्यवाही भी चलेगी। निशिकांत वर्तमान में बुद्धा काॅलोनी के थानेदार हैं। आईजी ने पुलिस मुख्यालय को पत्र लिखकर निशिकांत निशि को पटना रेंज से बाहर भेजने का अनुराेध किया है।
पांच लाख में शराब तस्कर और कार छोड़ने की हो रही थी बात

सूरज मिश्रा और शराब तस्कर के बीच बातचीत का ऑडियो 28 जनवरी को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। जांच में सामने आया कि 28 दिसंबर को कदमकुआं के दारोगा राकेश कुमार की टीम ने सुबह 3 बजे राजेंद्रनगर पानी टंकी के पास से सफारी कार के साथ दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। कार में शराब लदी थी।

भागलपुर के प्रियेश और संजय को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इसी मसले पर शराब माफिया सूरज मिश्रा से फोन पर बात करता है। सूरज मिश्रा 5 लाख लेकर सफारी और तस्करों को छोड़ने की बात करता है। बातचीत के दौरान मोलभाव होता है और दलाल 1.50 लाख रुपए पर माना जाता है लेकिन माफिया 1.20 लाख से अधिक देने पर राजी नहीं होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें