मौसम:दिवाली तक माैसम में खास बदलाव नहीं, छठ में पारा गिरेगा, लग सकता है कुहासा

पटना40 मिनट पहले
माैसमविदाें के अनुसार छठ में पारा का गिरना तय है। कहीं-कहीं कुहासे भी छा सकते हैं।
  • हवा का रुख आज से बदलेगा, बढ़ेगी ठंड, पारा 17 डिग्री पहुंच सकता है

उत्तरी बिहार में बुधवार की रात से ही हवा के रूख में बदलाव हाे गया है। गुरुवार काे पटना समेत दक्षिणी बिहार के सभी जिलाें उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवा चलने लगेगी। अब तक पूरे बिहार में पुरवैया हवा चल रही थी। इसलिए न्यूनतम पारा में जाे गिरावट दर्ज हाेना चाहिए था, वह नहीं हुआ। पटना समेत पूरे बिहार का माैसम शुष्क रहा।

हवा के पैटर्न के बदलने से 15 नवंबर तक ठंड में थाेड़ी बहुत बढ़ाेतरी हाेगी यानी दीपावली में ठंढ का कुछ खास अहसास हाेगा। माैसम में खास बदलाव हाेने की उम्मीद कम है। दरअसल 15 नवंबर काे ही राजस्थान से पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ प्रवेशा करेगा। बुधवार को पटना में अधिकतम 31.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.2 डिग्री रहा। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री से. रहने की उम्मीद है।

पहड़ों पर बर्फबारी और मैदान में बारिश का अनुमान

माैसमविदाें का कहना है इस विक्षाेभ की वजह से पहाड़ी इलाकाें में बर्फबारी व मैदानी इलाकाें में हल्की बारिश के साथ ही पारा में गिरवाट दर्ज हाेता है। राजस्थान से इस विक्षाेभ के बिहार आने में इसे कम से कम तीन दिन लगेगा। अगर इस विक्षाेभ की रफ्तार तेज हाेगी ताे बिहार में माैसम का मिजाज बदल जाएगा जिससे हल्की बारिश हाेगी।

इससे वायुमंडल में आर्द्रता बढ़ेगी जिससे सुबह में कुहासा भी छा सकता है। माैसमविदाें के अनुसार छठ में पारा का गिरना तय है। कहीं-कहीं कुहासे भी छा सकते हैं। बिहार में छठ में माैसम कैसा रहेगा यह उस विक्षाेभ की रफ्तार पर निर्भर करेगा।

