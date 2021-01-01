पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरुकता:आम व लीची बचाने के लिए मंजर से पहले डालें दवा

हाजीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों की आय बढ़ाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने वैज्ञानिक तकनीक से खेती करने की दी सलाह

आम व लीची के मंजरों को कीट से बचाव के लिए किसानों को अभी से ध्यान देना चाहिए। पौधा में मंजर आने से पूर्व छिड़काव से आम क मंजरों पर महुआ दहिया कीट मृदरोमिल एवं एंथ्रेकनोज जैसे कीट से फसल को बचाया जा सकता है। जबकि लीची में दहिया कीट एवं फल और बीज छेदक मुख्य कीट का प्रकोप होता है। इन कीटों से मंजर और फल को बचाने के लिए किसान को अभी से कीटनाशी छिड़काव करना चाहिए। ये बातें सहायक पौधा संरक्षण सुजीत नाथ मल्लिक ने कहा।

उन्होंने कहा कि आम में मंजरों की सुरक्षा के लिए सही समय पर तीन छिड़काव करने से उत्पादन अच्छा होता है। जिसमें प्रथम छिड़काव आम में पहला छिड़काव मंजर निकलने से पूर्व करना चाहिए। पहला छिड़काव इस तरह से करना चाहिए की कीटनाशी पेड़ के छाल के दरारों में छूपे महुआ कीट तक पहुंच सके। एंसा नहीं करने से वायुमंडल का तापमान बढ़ने से पेड़ के दरारों में छूपे हुए कीट की वृद्धि के साथ मंजर और फल को नुकासान पहंचा है। दूसरा छिड़काव मंजरों में सरसो के बराबर दाना आने पड़ कीटनाशी के साथ मैफथलीन एसीटीक एसीड हारमोन मिलाकर एवं तीसरा तीसरा और अंतिम छिड़काव उस वक्त कराना चाहिए जब आम के टिकोले मटर के दाने के बराबर हो।

छिड़काव का यह है तरीका
कीटनाशी के लिए इमिडाक्लोप्रिड 17.8 प्रतिशत एससी 3 लीटर पानी में एक मिली दवा, डायमेथोएट 30 प्रतिशत ईसी तीन लीटर पानी में दो मिली दवा, मालाथियॉन 50 प्रतिशत ईसी एक लीटर पानी में 1.5 मि ली दवा, डायक्लोरोभास 76 प्रतिशत तरह दो लीटर पानी में दवा 1 मि ली, एसीफट 75 प्रतिशत एसपी एक लीटर पानी में दवा 1 ग्राम, ऑक्सीडेमेटॉनमिथाईल 25 प्रतिशत ईसी एक लीटर पानी में एक मि ली दवा, फफुंदीनाशी के लिए घुलनशील सल्फर, कॉपर आक्सीक्लोराइड 50 प्रतिशत 3 ग्राम प्रति लीटर पानी, कार्बेंडाजिम 50 एक ग्राम प्रतिलीटर पानी, हार्मेन के लिए नैफथलीन एसेटीक एसीड दस लीटर पानी में 4 मि ली दवा मिलाकर छिड़काव करना चाहिए।
मात्रा का ध्यान रखना जरूरी
लीची में माइट के कारण पत्तियां सूख जाती हैं। इससे बचाने के लिए सल्फर 80 घुलनशील चूर्ण 3 ग्राम या इथीयोन 50 प्रतिशित, प्रोपरजाईट 57 प्रतिशत, दो मि लीफेनप्रोक्सिमेट 5 प्रतिशत ईसी, एक मिली प्रति लीटर घोल बना छिड़काव करें।

मधुवा रोग से बचाना जरूरी
पूर्वा हवा के कारण मंजर पर मधुवा रोग का अत्यधिक प्रभाव पड़ता है। इससे बचाव के लिए कृषकों को तीन स्टेज में छिड़काव करना चाहिए। लीची में दो तरह की बीमारी होती है। इसे इरिनियम और बीमारी अत्यधिक मात्रा होता है। मंजर व फलों को बचाव व कृषि वैज्ञानिक या कृषि विज्ञान या जिला कृषि कार्यालय से संपर्क के परामर्श अनुसार दवा छिड़काव करना चाहिए।
सुजीत नाथ मल्लिक, सहायक निदेशक, पौधा संरक्षण केंद्र वैशाली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser