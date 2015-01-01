पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ की तैयारी:गंगा में स्नान करने पर रोक, रोकने के लिए आज सुबह 4 बजे से ही घाटों पर तैनात रहेंगे मजिस्ट्रेट और जवान

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • महापर्व के दिन 500 मजिस्ट्रेट और 1000 से अधिक पुलिस बल की होगी तैनाती

छठ महापर्व की शुरुआत नहाय-खाय के साथ बुधवार से हो रही है। इस दिन श्रद्धालु गंगा स्नान करने और जल लेने के लिए घाटों पर पहुंचेंगे। इसको लेकर सुबह 4 बजे से गंगा घाट पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए गंगा में स्नान करने पर रोक लगाई गई है। यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं से स्नान नहीं करने और घर पर महापर्व करने की अपील प्रशासनिक अधिकारी करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी घाट पर लगे लाउडस्पीकर से दी जाएगी।

डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि सभी प्रतिनियुक्त अधिकारियों को व्रती और श्रद्धालुओं से घर पर महापर्व करने की अपील करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन में 60 साल से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग, 10 साल से नीचे के बच्चे, बुखार और गंभीर बीमारी वाले लोगों को घाट पर नहीं जाने की अपील की गई है। इसके आलोक में जिला प्रशासन की टीम लोगों से लगातार अपील कर रही है ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाव हो सके।

पैदल चल सकते हैं तभी गंगा घाट जाने की सोचें

सभी गंगा घाट बुधवार शाम तक तैयार हो जाएंगे। पैदल चलने की क्षमता वाले श्रद्धालु ही घाट पर पहुंच पाएंगे क्योंकि घाटों पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। पश्चिमी पटना के घाट पर अशोक राजपथ को पार करने के बाद डेढ़ से तीन किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करनी है।

घाट पर आने से कोरोना का खतरा

घाट पर भीड़ अधिक होने पर कोरोना का खतरा है। कारण, गंगा घाट और तालाब में स्नान करने, चेंजिंग रूम, सार्वजनिक शौचालय का उपयोग करने, सार्वजनिक जगह पर दातून और जल से कुल्ला पर संक्रमण का खतरा है। किसी को पता नहीं होगा कि कोराेना संक्रमित व्यक्ति द्वारा इसका उपयोग किया गया है या नहीं। ऐसे में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा रहेगा। इसलिए घर पर ही पूजा करना बेहतर है।

500 मजिस्ट्रेट की होगी तैनाती

महापर्व दिन विधि व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए 500 से अधिक मजिस्ट्रेट और 1000 से अधिक पुलिस अफसर और पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। घाट पर आने वाले व्रतियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन करने, मास्क पहने, सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करने की अपील करेंगे। डीएम ने कहा कि सभी 21 सेक्टर अफसरों और उनकी टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों और कर्मियों की बीफ्रिंग की गई है।

बुधवार को सभी प्रतिनियुक्त अधिकारियों की फाइनल बीफ्रिंग की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पैदल चलने में समर्थ श्रद्धालुओं को घाट पर पहुंचने में कोर्इ रोक नहीं है। घर पर महापर्व करने में समर्थ लोगों से घाट पर नहीं आने की अपील की जा रही है ताकि कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के साथ पूरी सुविधा सुनिश्चित कराई जा सके।

