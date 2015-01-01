पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Today The 12 Ministers, Including The Speaker, Will Also Get Political Luck; Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Ramai Ram, Mukesh Sahni, Lovely Anand Are Also In The Field

तीसरा चरण:आज तय होगी स्पीकर समेत 12 मंत्रियों की भी सियासी किस्मत; अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी, रमई राम, मुकेश सहनी, लवली आनंद भी हैं मैदान में

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सहरसा के गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल केन्द्र से ईवीएम लेकर वाहनों तक पहुंचने के लिए जवानों को बांस का सहारा लेना पड़ा।
  • इस आखिरी चरण में सबसे ज्यादा 46 सीटों पर राजद लड़ रहा है
  • जदयू ने 37 तो भाजपा ने 35 सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं

शह-मात के आखिरी चरण में शनिवार को बिहार विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष, दर्जन भर मंत्री समेत कई दिग्गजों की किस्मत तय होगी। अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी, रमई राम, मुकेश सहनी, लवली आनंद आदि की भी तकदीर परखी जाएगी। वोटर, जदयू के 8 मंत्रियों की किस्मत तय करेंगे।

ये हैं-विजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव (सुपौल), नरेंद्र नारायण यादव (आलमनगर), महेश्वर हजारी (कल्याणपुर), मदन सहनी (बहादुरपुर), रमेश ऋषिदेव (सिंघेश्वर), खुर्शीद उर्फ फिरोज अहमद (सिकटा), लक्ष्मेश्वर राय (लौकहा) तथा बीमा भारती (रूपौली)। और तकदीर की परख के दायरे में ये हैं भाजपा के मंत्री-सुरेश शर्मा (मुजफ्फरपुर), विनोद नारायण झा (बेनीपट्‌टी), प्रमोद कुमार (मोतिहारी) एवं कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि (बनमनखी)। कोष्ठक में मंत्रियों के विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के नाम हैं।
बिहार विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार चौधरी सरायरंजन के मैदान में हैं। उनका मुकाबला महागठबंधन (राजद) के अरविंद कुमार सहनी से है। राजद के धाकड़ नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी की केवटी में, तो रमई राम की तकदीर बोचहा में परखी जाएगी। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में वीआईपी के अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी की लड़ाई महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार से है। भाजपा ने प्राणपुर से निशा सिंह को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। निशा, मंत्री रहे विनोद कुमार सिंह की पत्नी हैं। विनोद सिंह अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं।
कांग्रेस 25 सीटों पर लड़ रही
इस आखिरी चरण में सबसे ज्यादा 46 सीटों पर राजद लड़ रहा है। महागठबंधन के बाकी घटक दलों में कांग्रेस 25, भाकपा माले 5 तथा भाकपा 2 सीटों पर लड़ रही है। एनडीए के पाले से जदयू 37, भाजपा 35, वीआईपी 5 तथा हम 1 सीट पर चुनाव लड़ रहा है।
इन पर भी खास नजर
लवली आनंद (सहरसा, राजद) , रितू जायसवाल (परिहार, राजद), विनय बिहारी (लौरिया, भाजपा)।

हर सीट पर बागी

  • सहरसा: किशोर कु. मुन्ना (भाजपा से बगावत कर निर्दलीय मैदान में)
  • महिषि: मो. रज्जाक (प्रो. अब्दुल गफूर के पुत्र लोजपा के टिकट पर)
  • सिमरी बख्तियारपुर: जफर आलम (राजद के विधायक जाप से),
  • सोनबरसा: अमीर राम (भाजपा के बागी, प्लूरल्स से) सरीखे बागी प्रत्याशी प्राय: हर सीट पर हैं।

इन पर रहेगी नजर

  • बिहारीगंज: सुभाषिनी बुंदेला (शरद यादव की बेटी बिहारीगंज से),
  • बाबूबरही: मीना कामत (दिवंगत कपिलदेव कामत की पुत्रवधू),
  • गायघाट: कोमल सिंह (वैशाली सांसद वीणा सिंह की पुत्री),
  • सहरसा: लवली आनंद
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें