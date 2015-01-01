पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर बिहार:शिल्पों की ट्रेनिंग देने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रोजगार के नए अवसरों का होगा सृजन

पटना42 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • उपेंद्र महारथी शिल्प अनुसंधान संस्थान की पहल
  • सेरामिक शिल्प की ट्रेनिंग को पहली बार किया शामिल

‘आत्मनिर्भर बिहार’ को बल देने के लिए उपेंद्र महारथी शिल्प अनुसंधान संस्थान, पटना की ओर से एक नई पहल की शुरुआत की जा रही है। संस्थान की ओर से बिहार के लोगों को कुल 14 शिल्पों का नि:शुल्क प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसमें सेरामिक शिल्प की ट्रेनिंग को पहली बार शामिल किया गया है।

यह ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम कुल छह महीने का है, जिसकी शुरुआत जनवरी से होकर जून में समापन हो जाएगा। संस्थान की ओर से दी जाने वाली विभिन्न शिल्पों की ट्रेनिंग ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रोजगार के नए अवसर पैदा करेगी। इस ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में बिहार के 16 से 40 वर्ष के लोग शामिल हो सकते हैं। 19 दिसंबर तक अपना आवेदन भेज देना होगा। विस्तृत जानकारी संस्थान की वेबसाइट www.umsas.org.in पर उपलब्ध है। 22 दिसंबर को साक्षात्कार परीक्षा होगी।

स्टाइपेंड 800 रुपए महीना मिलेगा
इस ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में शामिल होने वाले सभी प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को स्टाइपेंड के रूप में 800 रुपए महीना दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा पटना नगर निगम क्षेत्र से बाहर के 26 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों के लिए होस्टल की व्यवस्था की गई है। इन प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को दैनिक खर्चा के लिए संस्थान की ओर से 1500 रुपए महीने दिए जाएंगे।

स्टेट और नेशनल अवॉर्डी देंगे ट्रेनिंग
सुत बुनाई, रंगाई छपाई (ब्लॉक प्रिंटिंग), वेणु शिल्प, पेपरमेशी शिल्प, मृण्मय (टेराकोटा), एप्लिक या कशीदाकारी, काष्ठ तक्षण या काष्ठ खिलौना, टिकुली पेंटिंग, चर्म शिल्प, मधुबनी (मिथिला) पेंटिंग, पाषाण (स्टोन) शिल्प, मेटल क्राफ्ट, सिक्की कला और सेरामिक शिल्प की ट्रेनिंग प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को दी जाएगी।

पलायन पर लगेगी लगाम, नए रोजगार का होगा सृजन
उपेंद्र महारथी शिल्प अनुसंधान संस्थान, पटना के निदेशक डॉ. अशोक कुमार सिन्हा कहते हैं, इस ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम से आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का सपना साकार हो सकेगा। लघु एवं कुटीर उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने से ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नए रोजगार का सृजन होगा। वे आगे कहते हैं, इस ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में विभिन्न शिल्पों की ट्रेनिंग लेकर लोग खुद का बिजनेस शुरू कर सकते हैं। सरकार भी इन सब चीजों के लिए स्टार्टअप फंड दे रही है।

