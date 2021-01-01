पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस काे लेकर यातायात में बदलाव:गांधी मैदान की ओर आज सुबह 7 बजे से नहीं जा सकेंगी गाड़ियां, फ्रेजर राेड की पश्चिमी लेन रहेगी बंद

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तिरंगा की लाइट से सजा करगिल चौक। - Dainik Bhaskar
तिरंगा की लाइट से सजा करगिल चौक।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार की सुबह 9 बजे गांधी मैदान में राज्यपाल फागू चाैहान झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे। सुबह 7 बजे से कार्यक्रम की समाप्ति तक फ्रेजर रोड की पश्चिमी लेन के साथ-साथ डाकबंगला चाैराहे से गांधी मैदान तक कई मार्गों पर वाहनों का परिचालन नहीं होगा।

न्यू डाकबंगला रोड से एसपी वर्मा रोड में वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित है। कोतवाली टी से पुलिस लाइन की तरफ जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद रहेंगे।चिरैयाटांड़ दुर्गा मंदिर से मालवाहक गोरिया टोली की तरफ नहीं जाएंगे। मीठापुर आरओबी गोलंबर से मालवाहक वाहनों का बुद्धमार्ग में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। आर ब्लॉक गोलंबर से आयकर गोलंबर और डुमरा चौकी से भट्टाचार्या चौराहा तक मालवाहक वाहनों का प्रवेश नहीं हाेगा।

ऐसे जा सकेंगे वाहन

  • पटना जंक्शन, डाकबंगला चौराहा, भट्टाचार्या चौक, पीरमुहानी होते नाला रोड वाहन जा सकेंगे।
  • कोई वाहन एग्जीबिशन रोड आ जाता है तो उसे बिग बाजार से यूटर्न लेकर भट्टाचार्या मोड़ की तरफ भेज दिया जाएगा।
  • पटना जंक्शन से गांधी मैदान की ओर जाने वाले डाकबंगला चौराहा से न्यू डाकबंगला रोड तक जा सकेंगे।
  • वोल्टास मोड़ से उत्तर की ओर जाने वाले वाहन विद्यापति या बुद्धमार्ग होते पुलिस लाइन तिराहा तक जा सकेंगे।
  • पटना सिटी की तरफ जाने वाले व्यावसायिक वाहन मुसल्लहपुर हाट होते बारी पथ में खजांची रोड तक आएंगे। वहां से अशोक राजपथ में गायघाट की ओर जाएंगे।
  • इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज से चलने वाली सिटी बसें गांधी चौराहा-मछुआटोली-दरियापुर होते नाला रोड-पीरमुहानी-सीडीए गोलंबर-गोरियाटोली होते हुए पटना जंक्शन तक जाएंगी।
