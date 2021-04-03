पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Transmission Line To Grids To Be Built From Buxar Power Station, Bihar Power Transmission Company Gets Responsibility

नई ट्रांसमिशन लाइन बनेगी:बक्सर बिजलीघर से बनेगी ग्रिडों तक ट्रांसमिशन लाइन, बिहार पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी को मिली जिम्मेवारी

पटना42 मिनट पहले
बक्सर बिजलीघर से बिजली निकासी के लिए नई ट्रांसमिशन लाइन बनेगी। ग्रिडों तक बिजली पहुंचाने के लिए ट्रांसमिशन लाइन बनाने की जिम्मेवारी बिहार स्टेट पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी लिमिटेड को सौंपी गई है। इसके लिए कंपनी डीपीआर बनाएगी। डीपीआर मंजूरी का प्रस्ताव कैबिनेट को भेजा जाएगा।

गुरुवार को ऊर्जा मंत्री विजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव की अध्यक्षता में ऊर्जा विभाग के आला अधिकारियों और सतलज जल विद्युत निगम के वरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक में इसका निर्णय लिया गया। ऊर्जा मंत्री ने तत्काल इस समस्या के निदान का निर्देश दिया और कहा कि किसी स्तर पर अब कोई शिथिलता नहीं होनी चाहिए। दरअसल, पूर्व हस्ताक्षरित एकरारनामे में बिजली निकासी के संबंध स्पष्ट प्रावधान नहीं होने के कारण यह मामला लंबित था।

बैठक में ऊर्जा सचिव सह सीएमडी संजीव हंस, नॉर्थ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी व बिहार स्टेट पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी के एमडी संदीप कुमार आर. पुडकलकट्टी, बिहार स्टेट पावर जेनरेशन कंपनी के निदेशक (तकनीकि) अरूण कुमार सिन्हा, सतलज थर्मल पावर के सीईओ संजीव सूद व निदेशक (विद्युत) सुशील शर्मा मौजूद थे।
1320 मेगावाट क्षमता का बन रहा बिजलीघर
बक्सर के चौसा में भारत सरकार के उपक्रम सतलज जल विद्युत निगम द्वारा 1320 मेगावाट क्षमता का बिजलीघर बनाया जा रहा है। इसमें 660-660 मेगावाट की दो यूनिट होगी। इसमें बिहार की हिस्सेदारी 85 फीसदी है।

