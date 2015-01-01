पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:परिवहन निगम कॉलेज-स्कूल में जाकर बनाएगा नगर सिटी बस के मंथली पास और प्रीपेड कार्ड

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • 550 रुपये में पास बनवा कर महीने भर सिटी बस में सफर कर सकेंगी महिलाएं

परिवहन निगम की नगर सिटी बस में सफर करने के लिए कोई व्यक्ति बांकीपुर स्थित निगम के कार्यालय में मंथली पास बनवा सकते है। बस में सफर करने वाले लोगों के लिए पास बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। पुराने पास का रिन्युअल भी करा सकते हैं।

दोनों सुविधा तुरंत चाहते हैं तो बांकीपुर कार्यालय में जाना पड़ेगा। निगम गांधी मैदान, सगुना, पटना सिटी, बीहटा, पटना जंक्शन गोलंबर सहित अन्य पांच जगहों पर बस मंथली पास बनाने के लिए शिविर लगेगा। शिविर के माध्यम से लोगों को मंथली पास सहित निगम की तरफ से मिलने वाली सुविधा को जानकारी देंगे।

शिक्षण संस्थानों में पढ़ाई शुरू होने का इंतजार

कॉलेज और स्कूल में पढ़ाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी। और विद्यार्थी आने-जाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी तो मंथली पास और प्रीपेड कार्ड की सुविधा दी जाएगी। निगम के अधिकारी के माने तो जेडी वीमेंस कॉलेज, पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज, मगध महिला कॉलेज सहित अन्य कॉलेजों में मंथली पास और प्रीपेड कार्ड देने के लिए शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

छात्रों के मंथली पास का चार्ज 500 रुपए, देना होगा विद्यार्थी का परिचयपत्र

आवेदन बाकीपुर बस डिपो में लिया जाएगा। स्टूडेंट्स का मंथली पास परिचयपत्र के आधार पर जारी किया जाएगा। आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ही मंथली पास दिया जाएगा। अन्य लोगों को भी मासिक पास बनवाने के लिए एक पहचान पत्र देना पड़ेगा। राजधानी की महिलाएं अब मात्र 550 रुपये में पास बनवा कर महीने भर सिटी बस में सफर कर सकेंगी। वहीं, छात्रों को मंथली पास के लिए 500 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा, जबकि, अन्य लोगों को मंथली पास के लिए 600 रुपये देने होंगे।

