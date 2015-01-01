पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Two Bullet Fired From Rajeevnagar Police Station Recovered, Both Bullets Lying In Unclaimed Condition In The Pit

गड्ढे में मिली चोरी की 2 बुलेट:राजीवनगर थाने के पास से चाेरी गई 2 बुलेट बरामद , गड्ढे में दोनों बुलेट लावारिस हालत में पड़ी

पटना20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

राजीवनगर थाने के पास जयप्रकाश नगर के रहने वाले जमीन काराेबारी विवेक कुमार व इंदल की बुलेट घर के पास चाेरी कर बदमाश फरार हाे गए। घटना साेमवार काे हुई। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने आसपास इलाके में छापेमारी शुरू की।

इसी दाैरान पुलिस काे पता चला कि दीघा-आशियाना मोड़ के पास एक गड्ढे में दोनों बुलेट लावारिस हालत में पड़ी है। थानेदार निशांत कुमार खुद वहां पहुंचे और दाेनाें बुलेट काे दाे घंटे में ही बरामद कर लिया।

पुलिस अगर तत्पर नहीं हाेती ताे चाेराें के गिराेह का दूसरा चेन दाेनाें बुलेट काे वहां से लेकर चंपत हाे जाता। थानेदार ने बताया कि जल्द ही बुलेट चुराने वाले शातिराें की गिरफ्तारी हाेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें