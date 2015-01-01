पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:जंदाहा में दवा लोडेड वाहन लूटपाट करने के मामले में पिस्टल और कारतूस के साथ दो अपराधी गिरफ्तार

जंदाहा3 घंटे पहले
जंदाहा थाना पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर थाना क्षेत्र के गराही इमली चौक के समीप से मालवाहक वाहन सहित दवा लूट मामले के वांछित फरार दो अपराधियों को बीते सुबह एक देसी पिस्टल एवं चार जिंदा गोली के साथ गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता पाई है। इस मामले में जंदाहा थाना अध्यक्ष पुलिस निरीक्षक अजय कुमार द्वारा दर्ज प्राथमिकी में गिरफ्तार अपराधी जंदाहा थाना के मथुरापुर गरही निवासी बबलू कुमार उर्फ बावला तथा मोहम्मद इरशाद आलम को आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत आरोपी बनाया गया है।

दोनों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को सोमवार को जंदाहा थाना पुलिस द्वारा न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किया गया। जहां से दोनों को न्यायिक हिरासत में मंडल कारा हाजीपुर भेज दिया गया। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में बताया गया है कि जंदाहा थाना अध्यक्ष पुलिस निरीक्षक अजय कुमार एवं सहायक अवर निरीक्षक अवधेश प्रसाद पुलिस बल के साथ गश्ती एवं छापेमारी में निकले थे। उसी दौरान सुबह 6:00 बजे के समीप सूचना मिली की गराही इमली चौक के समीप दो व्यक्ति आपस में बात कर रहा है। जिसके पास हथियार भी है। प्राप्त सूचना के आलोक में जंदाहा थाना पुलिस गराही इमली चौक के समीप पहुंची तो पुलिस को देखते ही आपस में बात कर रहा दो व्यक्ति भागने का प्रयास किया। जिसे पुलिस बल के सहयोग से पकड़ा गया तथा नाम पता पूछा गया।

पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए व्यक्तियों की तलाशी के दौरान पुलिस ने बबलू कुमार उर्फ बावला के पास से एक देशी पिस्टल जिसके मैगजीन में दो जिंदा गोली लोड था बरामद किया गया। जबकि तलाशी के दौरान इरशाद आलम के पैंट की जेब से दो जिंदा गोली बरामद किया गया। इसके बाद दोनों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के विरुद्ध आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत नामजद आरोपी बनाते हुए दोनों को सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस सूत्रों से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपी बीते 21 जनवरी 2020 की रात एनएच 322 मार्ग में जंदाहा थाना के चखुरदी गांव के समीप लगभग 800000 की दवा लोड एक मालवाहक वाहन पिकअप भान लूट मामले में वांछित फरार आरोपी था। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार दवा सहित मालवाहक वाहन लूट मामले में पुलिस द्वारा पूर्व में लूटी गई कुछ दवा भी बरामद की गई थी।

