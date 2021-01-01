पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कृषि पदाधिकारी की हत्या के दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • तीसरे की तलाश में छापेमारी जारी

मसौढ़ी प्रखंड के कृषि पदाधिकारी अजय कुमार की हत्या के दो और आरोपियाें को पुलिस ने सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गौरीचक थाने के साहेब नगर के पवन उर्फ लालू और लखना के आकाश उर्फ छोटू को धर दबाेचा। एक आरोपी अब भी फरार है।

कंकड़बाग के चांदमारी रोड में रहने वाले अजय काे मसौढ़ी से 18 जनवरी को अगवा कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। शव को पुनपुन, धनरुआ और गौरीचक थाने की सीमा पर साहेब नगर गांव के पास स्थित मोरहर नदी में गड्ढा खोदकर गाड़ दिया था। पुलिस ने शव को रविवार को बरामद किया और मुख्य आरोपी गोलू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सिटी एसपी पूर्वी जितेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि चौथे आरोपी को भी चिह्नित कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही उसे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

अबतक मोबाइल नहीं मिला
जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि बदमाशाें ने 18 जनवरी को ही अपहरण कर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके बाद उनके मोबाइल को बाइपास के पास चांगर के नजदीक कहीं छिपा दिया। मोबाइल पर लगातार रिंग हो रहा है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि जांच की दिशा भटकाने के लिए शातिरों ने मोबाइल को कहीं चार्ज में लगा दिया है।

पहले गमछे से घोंटा गला फिर खुरपी रॉड से बेरहमी से पीटा
गोलू ने गिरफ्तार होते ही जुर्म स्वीकार कर लिया। उसने पुलिस से कहा कि वह जमीन दिखाने के बहाने कार में कृषि पदाधिकारी को बिठा लिया। इसके बाद मोरहर नदी की तरफ ले जाकर कार में ही गमछे से उनका गला घोंट दिया। फिर खुरपी और रॉड से उन्हें लहूलुहान कर दिया और फिर जमीन में दफना दिया।

